Describing the residual effects of Saquon Barkley on his football program to a group of reporters this spring, Penn State head coach James Franklin emphasized the former running back’s wide-ranging influence on those around him.

For three years, Franklin said, Barkley established himself as not only the best player within the program but also as one of its better workers. High production, low maintenance, said Franklin, and with it, the Nittany Lions all benefited and found motivation.

With Barkley set to embark on his first NFL season with the New York Giants, that influence at Penn State hasn’t necessarily dissipated even in his absence. And in fact, Franklin went so far as to say that, like Barkley himself, the Nittany Lions were a “hungry team” made hungrier thanks to the motivating element of his extreme successes.

“I think there's going to be a lot of residual effects in our program from all those perspectives with him. But I think we have a hungry team and I actually think Saquon's experience has probably made a lot of our players hungrier because someone that they know and someone that they've seen in our program was able to kind of chase all of his dreams at the very, very highest level,” said Franklin. “So I think it's a motivator for our guys.”

Whether or not that “hungry” characteristic from the spring is something that exhibits itself throughout the rest of the summer, in preseason camp, and into the season itself, however, is something Franklin acknowledged he was less certain about.

Juggling a roster that has just 10 seniors, a horde of juniors transitioning from backup to presumed starting roles, and plenty of talented-but-raw freshmen and sophomores expected to contribute this season, Franklin described the push and pull he’s expecting to see in the weeks ahead.

“I see a lot of young, hungry guys that are ready to prove themselves. Guys that haven't had maybe significant roles at this point in their careers, redshirt freshmen and things like that,” he said. “But also, probably on the other end of the spectrum, I worry a little bit about this team. And I talked about it with them, that those juniors and seniors, those guys had seen a lot of adversity at Penn State and had to fight through that adversity, which allowed us all to grow.”