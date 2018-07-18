Lions building toward challenging preseason camp
Describing the residual effects of Saquon Barkley on his football program to a group of reporters this spring, Penn State head coach James Franklin emphasized the former running back’s wide-ranging influence on those around him.
For three years, Franklin said, Barkley established himself as not only the best player within the program but also as one of its better workers. High production, low maintenance, said Franklin, and with it, the Nittany Lions all benefited and found motivation.
With Barkley set to embark on his first NFL season with the New York Giants, that influence at Penn State hasn’t necessarily dissipated even in his absence. And in fact, Franklin went so far as to say that, like Barkley himself, the Nittany Lions were a “hungry team” made hungrier thanks to the motivating element of his extreme successes.
“I think there's going to be a lot of residual effects in our program from all those perspectives with him. But I think we have a hungry team and I actually think Saquon's experience has probably made a lot of our players hungrier because someone that they know and someone that they've seen in our program was able to kind of chase all of his dreams at the very, very highest level,” said Franklin. “So I think it's a motivator for our guys.”
Whether or not that “hungry” characteristic from the spring is something that exhibits itself throughout the rest of the summer, in preseason camp, and into the season itself, however, is something Franklin acknowledged he was less certain about.
Juggling a roster that has just 10 seniors, a horde of juniors transitioning from backup to presumed starting roles, and plenty of talented-but-raw freshmen and sophomores expected to contribute this season, Franklin described the push and pull he’s expecting to see in the weeks ahead.
“I see a lot of young, hungry guys that are ready to prove themselves. Guys that haven't had maybe significant roles at this point in their careers, redshirt freshmen and things like that,” he said. “But also, probably on the other end of the spectrum, I worry a little bit about this team. And I talked about it with them, that those juniors and seniors, those guys had seen a lot of adversity at Penn State and had to fight through that adversity, which allowed us all to grow.”
Penn State’s younger players, numbering 53 scholarships among the true freshman, redshirt freshman, and true sophomore classes, have not experienced anything other than a Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl berth, and a Fiesta Bowl win in either of the past two years. That element, said Franklin, is of some concern as the season approaches.
“I think we're in a situation now where we got freshmen, redshirt freshmen, and sophomores that think it's just a birthright. I just show up to Penn State and we win 11-or-more games. That's what we do is play in New Year's Six bowls,” said Franklin. “They don't really understand all the hard work and sacrifice that went to get to that point.
“So I see both. I see a hungry team that wants to prove themselves and individuals that want to grow in their roles, but I also feel like as a team, we gotta do a good job as coaches to make sure this team is able to fight through adversity so that they can grow, because we haven't been through it.”
The potential solution, Franklin suggested, will all be in the program’s approach to preseason camp leading into the home opener against Appalachian State on Sept. 1.
Past many of the personnel challenges of the program that were present in Franklin’s first four seasons at Penn State, the result is likely to be more of a grind of a training camp than others. With fewer known quantities, more depth, and plenty of roles still to be won, the environment is right for those competitive, adverse elements anyway.
“We may have to really build some of that adversity into our training camp and make it one of the more challenging training camps that we've had because the adversity hasn't just naturally happened,” said Franklin. “So that's something that I've been spending time thinking about and talking about. I think we kind of have both extremes probably in a lot of ways.”