A valuable member of Penn State’s supporting cast throughout his career, Reaves was the star on this day.

It was the ultimate team statement from the ultimate team player. Reaves does the little things. He doesn’t get the headlines. But all the headlines will have his name in them after this one.

“I never thought I’d have a game like this,” Reaves said. “I just wanted to play basketball. I just wanted to win.”

With the win, Penn State earned a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament, finishing conference play at 7-13 after starting 0-10.

Penn State’s version of the Energizer Bunny since the day he stepped on campus, Reaves pounded the drum on both ends of the court on his senior day, leading the Nittany Lions to a 72-56 win over Illinois.

His team sputtering on offense and thirsting for energy, Josh Reaves had one last galvanizing act in him.





He was simply everywhere. Reaves turned in a suffocating defensive performance, creating valuable transition points for a stumbling Penn State offense with four steals. He nabbed 11 rebounds.

But, most importantly, he knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with a career high 26 points. The Illini employed a 3-2 zone that confounded Penn State for most of the first half. Illinois conceded open looks from 3, but the Nittany Lions shot just 5-17 in the first 20 minutes.

Reaves, though, wasn’t affected. He shot an efficient 3-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the half to keep the Nittany Lions close, trailing 32-31 at the break

“He was our go-to guy there,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “If he wasn’t scoring we were in big trouble.

“[Illinois coach Brad Underwood] had to do something. He want to a triangle-and-two and then he went back to man. That’s because of Josh making 3s.”

Offense came easier for the Nittany Lions in the second half, but Reaves didn’t slow down.

He scored eight 11 points in the first 5:31 of the second half, carrying Penn State out to a 47-39 lead. Illinois never got close again.

The Nittany Lions locked in defensively in the second half, holding the Illini to 20.8 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Lamar Stevens head a quiet day by his standards, with 16 points. Jamari Wheeler notched nine assists and had three steals of his own.

The Illini struggled all afternoon with ball security, giving it away 18 times. So even when Penn State got turnover happy near the end of the game, the outcome never encountered much doubt.

Though the suspense was lacking as the game neared its end, emotions certainly were not.

Reaves exited his final regular season game at the Bryce Jordan Center to a standing ovation after an emphatic runout dunk.

Deivis Zemgulis, Penn State’s other senior, entered the game in Reaves’ stead.

After missing one 3-pointer, Zemgulis launched a heave from 15 feet behind the 3-point line that found its way into the basket as the buzzer sounded, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“Seeing how hard he’s worked over the last four years, we came in together,” Reaves said. “We used to get up shots early in the morning because we wanted to. We just wanted to get better. We wanted to get extra lifts in because we wanted to contribute as much as we could. Just to see him get that shot at the very end, I know it meant the world to him.”

And Reaves’ performance meant the world to Chambers.

“He took a chance on us. He really did. He took a chance. What he’s done over the years and how he fills the stat sheet, he’s made for Attitude Club,” Chambers said, referencing Penn State’s system that rewards players for extra effort.

“He represents us in a way that that you want to be represented, that Penn Staters love,” Chambers continued. “His character. His integrity. The way he played today in a critical game...Man, did he show up in a way that I haven’t seen.”



