Eliminating turnovers became a major focal point for the Nittany Lions following a disastrous blowout loss to Wisconsin in which they factored heavily. Thursday night at Nebraska, Penn State did as much against the Cornhuskers, committing just eight turnovers. Still, in a fiercely competitive game that never exceeded more than two possessions in either direction, Penn State’s improved effort wasn’t enough. Flummoxed by nine Nebraska 3-pointers, the Nittany Lions dropped a 70-64 decision to the Cornhuskers in front of an announced crowd of 15,753 fans in Lincoln, Neb. The loss kept Penn State winless in the Big Ten this season (7-9 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) while propelling the Cornhuskers to a 20th consecutive win at home. "We worked really hard and that showed tonight. I was really proud of the way we competed. Guys were dialed in,” Chambers told reporters afterward. "I thought we got better. Even in a loss, we got better in a loss tonight. We played a lot of young guys and they're trying."

In particular, the Nittany Lions got one of the best performances of the season from Josh Reaves, who has struggled as of late. His 20 points were a team-high for Penn State, as were his four made 3-pointers. The performance came up short in comparison to that of Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby, though. Producing an impeccably efficient career-best performance, the Cornhusker junior forward connected on 8 of 9 shots, including 2 of 3 from deep, to go along with 11 rebounds and four steals in a 22-point outing. Even so, Penn State emerged on the upper hand of some of the game's key stats, most especially in finishing with 46 rebounds to Nebraska's 32, with 21 of those coming on the offensive end. As noted by Chambers afterward, though, that his team could only connect for 17 second-chance points in spite of the 21 offensive rebounds proved to be a disappointing differentiator in the game. "We just were working hard on rebounding for the last couple of days. We weren't too pleased with Wisconsin," said Chambers. "We gotta turn those 21 rebounds into more points. We only had 17. It should be at least in the twenties." In the game’s critical moments though, it was Glynn Watson who came up biggest for the Cornhuskers. Immediately following a Reaves 3-pointer to make it a 62-61 in favor of the hosts, Watson pulled off a deep prayer that bounced on the rim twice before falling through. Earning a foul on Reaves in the process during the rebound attempt, the sequence returned possession to the Cornhuskers.

Isaiah Roby finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in the winning effort for the Cornhuskers. AP Images