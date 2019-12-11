Below is the complete list of uncommitted Penn State prospects inside the Rivals250.

Four other notable prospects inside the top 200 include WR Jalil Farooq , LB Demeioun Robinson , QB Christian Veilleux and DE Elijah Jeudy . Of those players, Jeudy moved up the most, improving 29 spots to No. 190.

Spots 101-250 feature a handful of notable changes for some of Penn State's top targets, although you won't find many changes near the top. Defensive lineman Katron Evans , Jahzion Harris and Aaron Armitage all stayed within the top 110, while defensive tackle George Rooks moved up 18 spots to No. 116 overall. You'll also find three of Penn State's top offensive line targets, Jager Burton , Wyatt Milum and Tristan Leigh , all between No. 142 and No. 157.

Following Monday's release of the Rivals100 , there's no shortage of Penn State prospects in the updated Rivals250, either. Excluding those that have already committed elsewhere, James Franklin and his staff have extended verbal scholarship offers to 103 prospects inside the Rivals250. Of those players, 40 have already taken at least one unofficial visit to University Park.

1) DE Korey Foreman (No change)

2) OL Amarius Mims (Up four spots from No. 6)

3) DE J.T. Tuimoloau (No change)

5) QB Caleb Williams (Up nine spots from No. 14)

10) OL Maason Smith (Up 10 spots from No. 20)

11) WR Emeka Egbuka (Up 1 spot from No. 12)

13) Saf. James Williams (Down five spots from No. 8)

14) CB Corey Collier (Down five spots from No. 9)

16) LB Terrence Lewis (Down 1 spot from No. 15)

19) WR Jacorey Brooks (Down 1 spot from No. 18)

22) WR Beaux Collins (Don 1 spot from No. 21)

23) CB Tony Grimes (Down 1 spot from No. 22)

25) DE Monkell Goodwine (Up 1 spot from No. 26)

26) DT Payton Page (Down seven spots from No. 19)

27) DT Damon Payne (Down 2 spots from No. 25)

30) OL Nolan Rucci (No change)

31) LB Barrett Carter (Up 25 spots from No. 56)

33) RB Will Shipley (Up 20 spots from No. 53)

35) OL Landon Tengwall (Up 19 spots from No. 54)

36) TE Hudson Wolfe (Up 14 spots from No. 50)

38) LB Smael Mondon (Down 3 spots from No. 35)

39) WR Mario Williams (No change)

40) DT Tywone Malone (Down 4 spots from No. 36)

45) Ath. Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Down 13 spots from No. 32)

46) LB Branden Jennings (Up 3 spots from No. 49)

47) WR Agiye Hall (Down 18 spots form No. 29)

52) WR Dont'e Thornton (Down 14 spots from No. 37)

54) RB Cody Brown (Down two spots from No. 52)

55) RB DeAndre Boykins (Up 4 spots from No. 59)

58) RB Donovan Edwards (Up 31 spots)

62) QB Prestone Stone (Down 39 spots from No. 23)

64) Ath. Trey Henderson (New to Rivals250)

65) TE Louis Hansen (Up 49 spots from No. 114)

66) QB Garrett Nussmeier (Down five spots from No. 61)

71) CB Jason Marshall (No change)

76) RB Evan Pryor (Down 13 spots from No. 63)

77) OL Rocco Spindler (Up five spots from No. 82)

78) DT Elliot Donald (No change)

79) TE Moliki Matavao (Down 37 spots from No. 42)

80) OL Rayshaun Benny (Up 99 spots from No. 179)

83) WR Gavin Blackwell (Down 11 spots from No. 72)

84) Ath. Derrick Davis (Down 1 spot from No. 83)

87) LB Greg Penn (Down 10 spots from No. 77)

88) DB Isaiah Johnson (Down three spots from No. 85)

89) CB Lovasea Carroll (Up 4 spots from No. 93)

99) DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (Up 134 spots from No. 233)

100) LB Junior Colson (Down 66 spots from No. 34)

103) Ath. Julien Simon (Down 1 spot from No. 102)

104) DT Katron Evans (Down 10 spots from No. 94)

106) LB Jonathan Flowe (Down 19 spots from No. 87)

108) DE Jahzion Harris (Down 18 spots from No. 90)

110) DE Aaron Armitage (Down four spots from No. 106)

114) RB Corey Kiner (New to Rivals250)

115) WR Micah Crowell (Down six spots from No. 109)

116) DT George Rooks (Up 18 spots from No. 134)

119) DE Jahvaree Ritzie (Down 8 spots from No. 111)

121) WR Trevonte Rucker (Down 75 spots from No. 46)

122) DT Taizse Johnson (Down 34 spots from No. 88)

123) DE Naquan Brown (Down 7 spots from No. 116)

138) WR Terrance Ferguson (Up 22 spots from No. 160)

140) WR Bralon Brown (New to Rivals250)

142) OL Jager Burton (Down nine spots from No. 132)

144) TE Jake Briningstool (Down 13 spots from No. 131)

147) DE Cade Denhoff (New to Rivals250)

149) OL JC Latham (Down 24 spots from No. 125)

150) LB Yanni Karlaftis (Down 12 spots from No. 138)

151) TE Jermaine Terry (Down 16 spots from No. 135)

152) OL Wyatt Milum (Down six spots from No. 158)

156) DE Bryce Langston (Down 16 spots from No. 140)

157) OL Tristan Leigh (Up seven spots from No. 164)

160) WR Dekel Crowdus (Down 32 spots from No. 128)

162) Saf. Andre Turrentine (No change)

163) CB Nyland Green (Up 64 spots from No. 227)

167) Ath. Ahmari Harvey (Down 22 spots from No. 145)

168) WR Romello Brinson (Down 21 spots from No. 147)

174) RB Xavian Sorey (Down 1 spot from No. 173)

178) WR Jalil Farooq (Down 15 spots from No. 163)

180) OL Noah Josey (New to Rivals250)

181) LB Demeioun Robinson (Down 16 spots from No. 165)

182) DE Najee Story (Down 107 spots from No. 75)

184) QB Christian Veilleux (Down 64 spots from No. 120)

185) RB Amari Daniels (Up 38 spots from No. 223)

186) OL David Davidkov (Up 53 spots from No. 239)

187) DE Jabari Ishmael (Down 6 spots from No. 181)

188) OL Trey Zuhn (Down 29 spots from No. 159)

190) DE Elijah Jeudy (Up 29 spots from No. 219)

194) RB Brandon Campbell (New to Rivals250)

198) WR Latrell Neville (Down 101 spots from No. 97)

199) Ath. Thaddius Franklin (Up 13 spots from No. 212)

201) WR Troy Stellato (New to Rivals250)

208) WR Malcolm Johnson (New to Rivals250)

210) DE Kyran Montgomery (Up 11 spots from No. 221)

211) LB Jamari Buddin (Down 24 spots from No. 187)

223) DT Marcus Bradley (New to Rivals250)

224) Ath. Charles Montgomery (New to Rivals250)

225) TE Gage Wilcox (Up 9 spots from No. 234)

226) Saf. Jaylen Reed (Down 11 spots from No. 215)

228) QB Jake Rubley (Down 91 spots from No. 137)

230) Ath. Zakee Wheatley (New to Rivals250)

239) DE Kechaun Bennett (Up two spots from No. 241)

241) DT Tyleik Williams (Down 30 spots form No. 211)

242) TE Sam Hart (Down 6 spots from No. 236)

248) OL Garrett Dellinger (New to Rivals25)