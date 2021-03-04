Lions among early favorites with Alabama RB Quinshon Judkins
Penn State’s success in the south has been up and down over the years, but Pike Road High School outside Montgomery, Ala., may be a program that fans need to keep an eye on in the years to come.
That relationship was kickstarted a few months ago when the Nittany Lions added wide receiver Harrison Wallace to its 2021 class about a week before the early signing period. Although Wallace's recruitment moved quickly, James Franklin and his assistants left a very strong impression on head coach Patrick Browning.
“I’ve been in touch with [Taylor] Stubblefield a good bit and then directly with Coach Franklin,” Browning said. “Coach Franklin does a great job touching base with me. If one of our kids gets an offer that I feel like he needs to see, I’ll send it to him and he always responds saying thanks or they’re going to look into it. He does a good job. I’ve told you before that I’m so impressed with him. Next to Coach [Nick] Saban, he’s got one of the tightest recruiting process I’ve seen.”
