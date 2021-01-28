Penn State will once again be looking to add at least two safeties in the Class of 2022.

In the Mid-Atlantic region, Nittany Lion fans should already be familiar with New Jersey prospect Keon Sabb, but another prospect that we expect the staff to be a serious contender with is DeMatha’s KJ Winston. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete says he’s been speaking with assistant coaches Tyler Bowen and Tim Banks regularly since they could initiate conversations with him in September.

“I talk to both of them a lot,” Winston said. “I talk to Coach Bowen a little more. I talk to Coach Bowen probably about every other week. I talk to Coach Banks a little less frequently, but we communicate a lot as well, too. I feel like my relationship with them is a very genuine one.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial