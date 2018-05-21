Penn State's run in the Class of 2019 continued Monday, as four-star linebacker Brandon Smith verbally committed to head coach James Franklin and his staff.

A 6-foot-3, 218 pound prospect from Mineral, Va., Smith has been a regular in State College over the past year, visiting on five occasions, including last July's Lasch Bash barbecue followed by the game against Pitt in September. Most recently, he and his family made the trip north to Happy Valley in the beginning of April to watch spring practice and meet with the staff.

“I would just say that Penn State fans need to know that they have someone special in charge of their team," said Rico Smith, Brandon's father when recently asked about their relationship with the coaching staff. "The way he teaches, the way he leads, the way he interacts with everyone. Coach Franklin is a special guy. Penn State fans should be really proud of the fact that they have that man leading their program."