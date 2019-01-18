The Nittany Lion coaching staff picked up an important commitment Friday, as three-star defensive end Smith Vilbert announced that he's joined Penn State's Class of 2019.

Vilbert emerged on the staff's radar this past summer. That ultimately led to an unofficial visit in September for the game against Ohio State. While it was still early in his recruitment, that proved to be a pivotal moment.

“It was crazy. I couldn’t even hear the people next to me. I had a good time," Vilbert said.

It wasn't until the beginning of November that he picked up an offer from head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. When Vilbert took his official visit to Penn State about a month later, Dec. 7-9, the Lions became the team to beat. However, Florida also impressed, and the Gators proved to be Penn State's top competitor following his official visit to Gainesville this past weekend. Vilbert also took an official visit to Oregon at the end of November.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, Vilbert only began playing football a few years ago. In 2018, he showed coaches across the country that he had what it takes to play at the top level, totaling 45 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks in one of the Garden State's toughest leagues.

Overall, his potential earned him 19 scholarship offers. Some other notable schools included Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia. A three-star prospect, Vilbert sits at No. 19 overall in New Jersey.

