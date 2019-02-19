Penn State added its fifth Class of 2020 commitment Tuesday evening in QB Micah Bowens.

Just a few weeks ago, the 6-foot-1, 185 pound quarterback from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas visited University Park with multiple prospects from his hometown. Bowen not only left town with an offer that day, but he spoke highly of the visit.

“When we first got there we were walking up to the building and before we got the chance to open the doors all the coaches busted out, like 10 coaches,” Bowens said. “We got to meet all them and that was pretty cool. We toured the facilities and got to watch some of the team actually work out.”

He then added, “That’s a big, big, light on for me,” referring to the scholarship offer. “Not a lot of schools see me as a quarterback and I really appreciate them and what they did with Trace McSorley and the level they took him to. I feel like that’s somewhere I could be if I put the work in and they could take me there.”

This past season, Bowens led Gorman to an 11-3 record. He completed 151 of 234 attempts, racking up 2,778 yards and 29 touchdowns. Bowens also made some excellent plays with his feet, totaling 927 yards on 100 carries and adding another 15 touchdowns.

At this weekend's Rivals camp in Los Angeles, he told Adam Friedman, "I feel like Penn State has a great atmosphere. I really liked the campus and the coaches. I feel like the offense is a good fit for me and this next class that's come in for them is powerful. The coaches are telling me I could do exactly what Trace McSorley did and maybe even better."

Bowens totaled 13 verbal scholarship offers. Arizona, Duke, Ole Miss, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon and West Virginia were a few other notable programs.