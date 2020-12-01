Penn State's linebackers are down another man, according to head coach James Franklin, following a Tuesday announcement that redshirt sophomore Charlie Katshir will miss the rest of the 2020 season due to injury. "With Charlie, we typically don't talk about injuries unless they're season-ending injuries, and Charlie had a season-ending injury," Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference. "So that's why you haven't seen him and that's why he hasn't been available."

