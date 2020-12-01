Linebacker Charlie Katshir out with season-ending injury
Penn State's linebackers are down another man, according to head coach James Franklin, following a Tuesday announcement that redshirt sophomore Charlie Katshir will miss the rest of the 2020 season due to injury.
"With Charlie, we typically don't talk about injuries unless they're season-ending injuries, and Charlie had a season-ending injury," Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference. "So that's why you haven't seen him and that's why he hasn't been available."
The former three-star linebacker out of Camp Hill, Pa., was anticipated to contribute significantly in his third year with the program, especially in the absence of All-American Micah Parsons and the reshuffling his opt-out brought to the group. Due to limitations at the end of training camp in September and October, however, Katshir missed the Nittany Lions' opener at Indiana altogether before returning in a backup role in games against Ohio State, Maryland, and Nebraska.
Appearing in as a box linebacker and on special teams, Katshir topped out at 19 game reps against Ohio State, making two tackles on defense, with 17 against Maryland and 13 at Nebraska before missing the past two weeks against Iowa and at Michigan.
Katshir's season ended with five tackles.
