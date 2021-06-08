Lindy's names Penn State OL Rasheed Walker preseason All-American

Lindy's Sports has named Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker a second-team preseason All-American in its season preview issue.

Walker broke out last season as one of the emerging offensive line talents in the Big Ten, earning third-team all-conference honors from the media and honorable mention status from the coaches.

After making the decision to return for his redshirt junior campaign, Walker has been welcomed by this level of preseason recognition.

"It was kind of a hard decision," Walker said this spring of his choice to come back. "After the season, I just kind of weighed my options with my family and I just thought it would be best for me to come back and get developed more by [offensive line coach Phil Trautwein]."