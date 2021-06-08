Lindy's names Penn State OL Rasheed Walker preseason All-American
Lindy's Sports has named Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker a second-team preseason All-American in its season preview issue.
Walker broke out last season as one of the emerging offensive line talents in the Big Ten, earning third-team all-conference honors from the media and honorable mention status from the coaches.
After making the decision to return for his redshirt junior campaign, Walker has been welcomed by this level of preseason recognition.
"It was kind of a hard decision," Walker said this spring of his choice to come back. "After the season, I just kind of weighed my options with my family and I just thought it would be best for me to come back and get developed more by [offensive line coach Phil Trautwein]."
Walker also said there were some individual goals he wanted to achieve, like earning first-team All-Big Ten and All-American honors. If Lindy's predictions are correct, Walker could be in contention for that type of honor.
Lindy's also ranked Walker as the top returning prospect at the tackle position who will be eligible for the NFL Draft next season.
Jahan Dotson was also ranked as the fourth-best NFL Draft prospect at wide receiver by Lindy's, with Jaquan Brisker coming in at No. 5 among the safeties.
Additionaly, Lindy's ranked Penn State's group of wide receivers as the 10th best in college football, and has the Nittany Lions finishing third in the Big Ten East, behind Ohio State and Indiana.
