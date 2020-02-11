“Staying off social media has definitely helped to keep away from whatever's out there. Coach always says don't fall prey to the attention.”

“You can find that from season to season, everyone does love a winner,” Harrar said. “So I try to keep the people that have been there for me when I was losing, when we're down, I'll keep those people. If someone wants to congratulate me, I'm going to shake their hand, look them in the eye and say thank you, I appreciate all the support. But my inner circle hasn't changed; my family and those who have been with me for the past five, six years with my basketball career.

For Harrar, his virtual absence in a social media-obsessed age is by design, and particularly useful now that the Nittany Lions are riding a recent wave of success.

Yes, the Nittany Lions’ junior forward does have a Twitter account. But with 689 followers and his most recent post occurring on Oct. 19, 2018, a total of 37 Tweets made through the account’s lifespan, it won’t make any “must-follow” lists. The story is, predictably, the same for Harrar’s Instagram account.

Just a month ago, Chambers is certain that wasn’t the case.



A 10-1 nonconference record and a 2-1 start to Big Ten play, hot off the heels of an 89-86 thriller over No. 23-ranked Iowa at the Palestra, pushed the 12-2 Nittany Lions into a quick turnaround at Rutgers on Jan. 7. Confident and well-aware of the program’s subsequent first Top 25 ranking since 1996, the Nittany Lions then tripped their way through a three-game slide that included losses to the Scarlet Knights, a 58-49 home clunker to Wisconsin, and again on the road at Minnesota.

Falling out of the national rankings as quickly as they’d appeared, the Nittany Lions’ past 24 days have reversed that narrative. Beginning with a home upset against No. 21 Ohio State on Jan. 18, the Nittany Lions reeled off successive wins at Michigan, against Indiana, back-to-back road wins at Nebraska and No. 16 Michigan State, and most recently at the BJC against Minnesota on Saturday.

With the string of six wins, the Nittany Lions (18-5 overall, 8-4 Big Ten) have set a new program record for consecutive Big Ten wins while climbing to No. 19 in the latest NCAA NET rankings and No. 13 in the AP Top 25; all of it done while pushing Penn State from the middle of the Big Ten pack to a tie for second place in the conference standings behind only Maryland (19-4, 9-3).

“I think we learned from that and I think we're doing a really good job and I continue to talk about putting your walls up and making sure you're staying off social media and don't fall in love with the headlines or the press clippings or the tweets or the likes or the pictures or Instagram, whatever that is, and just keep moving forward, keep showing up, keep getting better,” Chambers said Monday afternoon. “It's about Penn State basketball. You know the formula, you see what works now, and you see what finds success.”

In the past six games, that self-scout formula has revolved around improved defense and rebounding, both coaches and players have attested.

Limiting opponents to 145 of 363 shooting from the floor (39.9 percent) and 39 of 127 from 3 (30.7 percent), the Nittany Lions have escaped the bottom of the Big Ten stat page for scoring defense, now surrendering 72.1 points per outing against conference foes against their 73.2 ppg production.

Once the league’s most foul-prone team, the Nittany Lions have allowed just 98 free throw attempts in the past six games, a number skewed by Ohio State’s 29 at the start of the streak.

And, on the glass, the Nittany Lions have managed a 224-220 edge against their opponents. However slight, that improvement has lifted Penn State from a -13.5 rebounding differential in its first six games of league play up to a remarkable +0.73 margin in its last six.

Determined to continue those trends Tuesday night at Mackey Arena against a Purdue team (14-10, 7-6) also riding a three-game winning streak and a 10-2 home record, Chambers said they’ll be essential if the Nittany Lions want to return with another win.

“I’m going to keep drilling that in their head, in order to win on the road tomorrow night in a hostile environment, one of the best home environments out there, we have to be on point,” he said. “We have to play tough, we have to play physical, we have to play together. And we definitely have to defend and rebound. They're one of the better rebounding teams in the Big Ten. So if we do that, you give yourself a chance.”

As far as Harrar is concerned, his personal social media policy isn’t likely to dramatically upend what the Boilermakers bring to the court Tuesday evening. With Purdue limiting opponents to just 60.3 points at Mackey, Harrar understands his role in Penn State’s success on both ends of the floor against a Boilermaker team that features two star forwards in Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams.

But, he said, it also can’t hurt.

“I think any way that you can limit distractions can help,” Harrar said. “Any way that you can limit those distractions, limit the noise from the outside, and listen to Coach's message, listen to Lamar's message, (it) is helping us win.”

The Nittany Lions and Boilermakers tip at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by BTN.