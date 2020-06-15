BlueWhiteIllustrated - Limited Offer: New Annual Subscriptions and Monthly Upgrades, Get FREE Gear

Join Blue White Illustrated with a new subscription or upgrade to annual and receive free gear!

THE DEAL: Pay $50, save $50, get $50. Sign up for an annual subscription or upgrade from a monthly subscription for just $49.99 for the first year and you will receive a $49.50 coupon code to use in the Rivals Fan Shop Powered by Fanatics.

Visit the subscription page, make sure Penn State is selected as your favorite team, and enter the promo code Annual2020 to begin your new subscription!

(Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here - and enter the promo code Annual2020)

Monthly Subscriber Upgrade Instructions

Visit here: https://bwi.rivals.com/users/subscriptions and sign in if necessary.

Hit the "Upgrade to Annual" button in the team site subscription module.

Enter the promo code Annual2020.

Hit "Apply Code" to verify you have entered it correctly.

"Promo Successful" alert should appear, as should a description of promo terms.

Click the button, "Upgrade to Annual."