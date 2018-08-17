Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover is finding himself in an unfamiliar position this preseason.

Tasked with managing a unit that is expected to be the best and strongest in James Franklin’s five-year tenure with the Nittany Lions, prior challenges have taken on a completely different shape. So in welcoming back four of five starters from the 2017 season, absent right guard Brendan Mahon, Penn State still has five returning offensive linemen each of whom started eight-or-more games during the year in Ryan Bates, Steven Gonzalez, Connor McGovern, Chasz Wright and Will Fries.

Now, with Michal Menet in the process of assuming the starting center spot, making a switch with last year’s starter, McGovern, moving to right guard, plus Bates and Gonzalez holding down the left tackle and guard positions, respectively, Limegrover has one real decision to make at right tackle. And as of Wednesday’s 11th practice of the preseason, Limegrover was still weighing his options between Wright and Fries for the starting job.