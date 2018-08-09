“I don't think there's just one particular thing that I wanted to get better on. I just wanted to improve on everything,” he said. “I feel like there's always something in your game that you can work on and get better at, or something athletically that you can always improve on. So I just tried to really work on a lot of things and the strength staff really helped me with that.”

Holmes, open for interviews for the first time as a Nittany Lion at preseason media day, said that mentality hasn’t abated in the time since. If anything, driven to make a mark following his redshirt year, Holmes has concentrated on becoming an all-around better player this offseason.

Though each was a backup, redshirt freshmen CJ Thorpe, Mike Miranda, and Des Holmes were a big part of the equation. Providing a needed push to established veterans set to return as starters, the trio aimed to supply pressure and keep it up.

Penn State players and coaches spent the spring talking about the improvements the program could see along the offensive line through each and every practice.

Having dropped about 10 pounds this offseason, Holmes is now listed at 6-5, 305, and said that his numbers still went up in the weight room with the help of the strength staff. More important, he said, were the improvements he felt he made with his speed.



Moreover, Holmes also said he feels different beyond just the physical.

Having a year of instruction at the hands of assistant coach Matt Limegrover under his belt, as well as a year of competition against arguably one of the better defensive lines in the Big Ten, Holmes said he’s feeling confident as the 2018 season approaches.

“I feel extremely different. From everything that Coach Limegrover taught me, to just going up against the competition I go up against every day, to nutrition and the strength staff, the way they changed my body and my body fat percentage, it's just been really great,” said Holmes. “I just feel like a really different person.”

In the spring, Penn State head coach James Franklin described Holmes as “the opposite” of fellow redshirt freshman and right guard CJ Thorpe, saying Holmes is further along in pass protection than he is with run blocking. Still, said Franklin, the program was excited about the development of both because ‘they’re smart, they’re intelligent, they’re tough and have a great work ethic. Those two guys on scout team got unbelievable reviews from our defensive coaches all season last year.”

Determined to bring those same attributes to the field this season, Holmes also hopes to bring an intangible that has momentum throughout the offensive line room.

Specifically, like Thorpe’s widely acknowledged mean streak on the field, Holmes says he wants to bring the same mentality to the field.

“I just try to have a mean streak as an offensive lineman,” he said. “It's a position where you have to be gritty. You don't have a choice. So that's what we try to implement in our O-line room.”