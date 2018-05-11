“There’s so much more room to work with” at defensive end, he said. “Sometimes it’s a little difficult inside with the shorter, bigger guys and with a lot less space to work with.”

At defensive tackle, there are usually two offensive linemen between him and his target in the backfield. The result is a feeling of confinement, and that’s not what he needs in order to thrive.

Listed at 270 pounds as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then 275 last year, Buchholz might not seem to be all that different physically from a typical three-technique defensive tackle. The difference, he said, comes when matching up against the massive opponents typically manning the interior of offensive lines throughout the Big Ten.

He has a laundry list of reasons why his skills are more suited to the position, his length, speed and versatility chief among them.

The redshirt junior defensive lineman has been doing exactly that for the past two seasons, both as a strongside defensive end and, in obvious passing situations, as a three-technique defensive tackle. With the 2018 season approaching, he’s prepared to once again contribute in any manner the defensive coaches deem necessary. But the affable 21-year-old refuses to betray his true preference.

Ryan Buchholz is eager to do whatever he can to help the Penn State football team win in 2018.

Still, the Nittany Lions have needed him there at times the past two years, and he’s been happy to fill those needs.

“They wanted me to be at both, just because most of our D-tackles were the bigger guys that we would need on first and second down. So I guess it was helpful to be a heavier defensive end at that point,” he said. “Last year, we had plenty of depth at defensive tackle, so I wasn’t really needed as much.”

Following a redshirt his first year in the program, Buchholz appeared in every game in 2016, then was thrust into a starting role following an early-season injury to veteran Torrence Brown last season. He had made 16 tackles during his freshman season, including 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, and he followed up that performance by making 18 tackles (with 2.5 TFL and two sacks) in 10 games last year.

Earning a sack in the first game of the season and two more assisted sacks against Northwestern and Michigan, Buchholz suffered a setback the week after Penn State’s victory over the Wolverines. During the first defensive series of the game at Ohio State, he had to be carted off the field with a lower-leg injury, and when he reappeared later on the sideline, it was with his left foot in a boot and a pair of crutches under his arms.

Although the exact nature of the injury was never disclosed, in keeping with James Franklin’s policy, Buchholz missed the rest of the regular season, including the loss at Michigan State that followed the heartbreaker at Ohio State. Penn State combined for only two sacks apiece in those midseason losses to the Buckeyes and Spartans, and Buchholz acknowledged how badly he wanted to play in the games.

“It definitely hurt,” he said. “I think the games would have had a different outcome if we had played [offensive tackle Ryan Bates, too], but obviously there’s nothing you can do about injuries.”

Buchholz returned for the Lions’ 35-28 victory against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, noting that the injury could have been even worse than what it amounted to.

After the season, he set out to lose weight and ended up dropping between 20 and 25 pounds. When he weighed in this spring, he was at about 255. “I lost that in less than a month,” he said. “It’s pretty easy for me to do that, so I’m just trying to figure out what’s best for me right now. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

Buchholz joked that the secret to his weight loss was fewer Peanut M&Ms, but there was more to it than that, of course. He combined his decreased caloric intake with an intensified workout regimen and higher protein consumption, leading to better overall health.

The early results have been to Buchholz’s liking.

Although he claimed the decision didn’t require much thought, he said his on-field speeds have been better, while his body is not as vulnerable to the wear and tear that 280 pounds can often create.

“I figured I would do it, get my body right, get it better and see what I could do with that weight,” he said. “We get our body fat tested and our body weight tested a lot, and [the coaches] know I’ve been losing all this weight and they’re perfectly fine with it. They tell me every day how much better my body looks. So I think it’s a good thing.

“It’s not that I was unhealthy before. I just think it would be cool to be at this weight and be able to play at the same level, just to have 30 pounds less on my body.”

Described by defensive coordinator Brent Pry during the 2017 season as having a chance to be “one of the better D-linemen to come through” Penn State, Buchholz isn’t worried about where he stands in the program’s hierarchy of outstanding players. He said he appreciated Pry’s comment but added that individual acclaim isn’t what drives him to be great.

“It’s not that I hope to be the best defensive lineman. I just hope to be the best player I can be so that I can help our team win,” he said. “I may not have the best numbers, but I just hope to be able to help out as much as I can to help us win. So I would say I’m doing a pretty good job so far of doing that.

“That’s my number one thing, just to be able to help out the defense and help out the team as much as I can. Being the best defensive lineman isn’t really on my radar. It’s not like I wouldn’t want to be, but I just don’t think that’s my number one focus.”

To Buchholz, the team’s successes are what matter most. And if that means he sees substantial action at defensive tackle, so be it.

“I could care less where I play,” he said, “as long as I can help the team out in any way possible.”