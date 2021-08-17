Lessons absorbed, Penn State QB Sean Clifford is ready for season at hand

The following story appears in the latest edition of Blue White Illustrated's magazine, which has been printed and mailed to our subscribers and is now on newsstands regionally.

On a picturesque Friday morning in late July, fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford stepped out of his cart and onto the fourth tee box at a State College-area golf course. His hair shaggy and shirt untucked, Clifford was the picture of relaxation. With the beginning of Penn State’s 2021 season still more than six weeks away and the nightmare of the team’s 2020 performance long dead and gone, he found himself free to enjoy a moment of respite. Playing by himself that day, he was in a world that was unique and yet also somehow remarkably familiar. As the course lazily came alive in the first hours of daylight, maintenance crews easily outnumbering golfers, Clifford found himself alone and unbothered by anything more than a missed putt or errant tee shot. It was a brief window of literal isolation, the kind of moment he isn’t likely to experience very often in the coming months as he prepares for his third season as the starting quarterback for one of the nation’s most storied college football programs. But on the heels of a miserable junior season in which Clifford struggled throughout the team’s 0-5 start and was benched briefly due to an avalanche of turnovers, the figurative feeling of isolation isn’t completely foreign. The pressures that inevitably come with the job were exacerbated last season by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that experience has left Clifford with an understanding of how it feels to be on a big stage, alone in the spotlight. “You don’t really, truly learn until you experience it yourself. And it's definitely a lot. It’s a lot on your mind, it’s a lot on your physical [well-being],” Clifford said. “There’s a lot more than just throwing a ball. And I think that was something that I had to learn and grow through in 2019. Then in 2020, I think that was magnified because I needed to weather the storm, not only within the team, but I had to weather it within myself. “There’s no inch of my body that would ever want to lose five games. That’s just not how I’m wired. I’m an extremely competitive person, and the last thing I want to do is lose for my team, for my coaches, and then for the fan base. It’s just a brutal thing to go through.”

For Clifford, there was no bottom to last year’s misery. Although he managed to hit 60.5 percent of his passes, improving his completion percentage by two points from the previous year and throwing for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns, the turnovers — he tied for the Big Ten high with nine interceptions — proved devastating. Clifford connected on 68.6 percent of his attempts in the late-October opener at Indiana, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another, but his two picks proved costly. From there, the situation got progressively worse for Clifford and the team. The Nittany Lions lost consecutive games to Ohio State and Maryland at home, then fell at Nebraska, a game in which Clifford was pulled before the end of the first half following an interception and fumble. They lost again to visiting Iowa after a pick-six by the Hawkeyes thwarted their second-half comeback bid. All told, Clifford threw eight interceptions in that five-game span while completing only 48.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns. Equally demoralizing to a Penn State offense that had entered the season with high expectations, the absences of then-junior Journey Brown and then-sophomore Noah Cain at running back left Clifford as the Nittany Lions’ primary ball carrier. He racked up 52 rushing attempts in the first three games, netting 150 yards and a touchdown. But Clifford was able to turn his season around, throwing just one more interception in the team’s final four games while completing 65.6 percent of his attempts. More important, he led the Nittany Lions to four wins. In the process, he regained the trust and confidence of head coach James Franklin and his teammates heading into a critical offseason.

