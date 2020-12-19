Announcing its decision via press release, citing the Nittany Lion players leading the way, the Penn State football program has decided not to participate in any potential bowl game,

Speaking to the media, Franklin said there would be a meeting with the team captains and seniors, following up on a meeting they'd had earlier in the week.

"Our student-athletes have made tremendous sacrifices this season in order to play the game they love," said Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour. "Because of their commitment to our process and protocols, we have remained healthy and are one of two teams in the Big Ten Conference to play in all nine scheduled games. Very few teams have handled playing during the pandemic as well as our program has, which fills me with Penn State pride. Our student-athletes will now have the opportunity for a well-deserved break to enjoy time with their families before returning for the spring semester. I would also like the recognize all of the coaches and support staff members who have also made numerous sacrifices of their own for our student-athletes to compete this fall and moving forward."

The decision ends Penn State's amended 2020 season with a 4-5 record, the first tie finishing under .500 since going 4-7 in 2004. Under radically different circumstances this year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted every facet of life, the Nittany Lions rebounded from an 0-5 start to win their final four games.

Additionally, joining only Rutgers as programs within the Big Ten that were able to play every game due to vigilance adhering to coronavirus protocols, the Nittany Lions emerged as a team that'd earned the wholehearted confidence and support of Franklin.

"I am very proud of everybody for battling through," Franklin said. "It's hard to do this under normal circumstances, and even more now. I'm also really proud how we've kept everybody healthy. We're one of only a handful of teams in the Big Ten and in the country that didn't miss a game during the season; no postponements, none of those types of things.

"I'm proud of how we handled it, the whole big picture and keeping these guys safe and healthy, and then finding a way to battle back as the season went on. So I'm trying to keep all those things in perspective."

The decision to not play in a bowl marks the first time Penn State won't participate in the postseason since the NCAA implemented a two-year ban on bowls that precluded potential berths following the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Acknowledging that the program still has "a lot of work to do" as it looks toward a future in which it regroups and prepares for the 2021 season in whatever form that might take, Franklin reiterated his perspective on the season at large in a statement.

"I couldn't be more proud and encouraged by how our team conducted itself during this unprecedented season. One of our four core values is a willingness to sacrifice, and our student-athletes, coaches and staff have all made incredible sacrifices both on and off the field in order for us to compete this year," said Franklin. "This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times.

"We rely on our captains and Leadership Council to provide a voice for our team, and our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones. We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our students-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally. This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester."