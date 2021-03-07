BlueWhiteIllustrated - Led by Lundy, Nittany Lions cap regular season with 66-61 win at Maryland

“We struggled. We couldn't make layups. We couldn't make jump shots,” Ferry said. “Even Seth, actually, he missed his first couple of shots, but he got rebounds back and laid them back in. I think sometimes that's what it takes, just an easy bucket to get going. But we'd missed a couple of layups, a couple of free throws, and now we're down 16. I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Trailing by double digits before Seth Lundy finally made the Lions’ first bucket of the evening, Penn State needed another seven minutes before someone other than Lundy found the bottom of the basket. By that point, behind 29-13 with 5:33 left to play in the half, Nittany Lions’ interim head coach Jim Ferry understood his side to be facing an uphill battle in its regular-season finale.

Kept off the scoreboard for the first five minutes at Maryland Sunday evening, Penn State kept playing.

By the game’s finish, Ferry would be saying. ‘wow’ for entirely different reasons. Storming back from their deficit, the Nittany Lions exploded for a 66-61 win in College Park, Md. The win improved the program to 7-12 against Big Ten competition, sending the Nittany Lions into this week’s conference tournament as the No. 11 seed.

To get there, the Nittany Lions needed patience, persistence, and a willingness to fight back. As they’d done all season, continuing to push back from tough losses, overcoming an 0-5 start to the conference schedule, remaining competitive through the abrupt forced resignation of head coach Patrick Chambers, and enduring a two-week COVID-19 pause, the Nittany Lions did exactly that.

Cutting their 33-23 deficit to 39-36 at the 14:10 mark thanks to a 5-0 run for Myreon Jones, the Nittany Lions took a haymaker in the other direction. Beginning with a 3-pointer, the Terrapins reeled off a quick 11-0 run to retake a 50-36 advantage with 11:24 left to play.

Still, Ferry said the expectation on his sideline never waned from its confidence that it’d emerge with a win.

“We showed great character. We just stuck together like we have all year. We came out ugly early, couldn't make a basket, but guys just kept fighting, kept defending, kept playing for each other,” Ferry said. “I kept telling them, ‘Hey, listen, just keep playing to the next media timeout. Next media timeout. We're gonna get there under four and, we're gonna win the game.’ And they just kept believing in it, and kept trusting each other.”

Kept off the scoreboard for nearly five minutes once Myles Dread finally broke the Terrapins’ run with a 3-pointer of his own, the floodgates finally opened for an 11-0 run of the Nittany Lions’. Cutting the deficit to 50-47 on a pair of John Harrar free throws, the Nittany Lions again stared down opposing momentum when Hamilton knocked down a corner 3 with 6:11 left to play to put the hosts up 53-47.

Trading jabs in the ensuing minutes as the under-four minute media timeout passed, another Lundy 3-pointer pulled the Nittany Lions to 57-54 with 2:40 to play. And once Harrar knocked down a pair of free throws and Lundy hit back-to-backs, first a pull-up to take a 58-57 lead, their first of the game, and again with a dagger 3-pointer 51 seconds later off a Maryland miss, the Nittany Lions had pulled off their remarkable comeback win.

“I’m just really, really proud of the effort that these guys gave forth, because this is a really good Maryland team, and to beat them on the road, and to do it the way we did it,” Ferry said. “We've had leads late and hadn't made a ton of shots late and tonight, we did it, and at the right time heading into the tournament.

“We've been in so many tough games, we've had some good looks, some of it in and out. They executed great again, and this time it went in. And we all said it, too, we said we're gonna win this one. Each time out, we're like, we are gonna win this one. Late game, we're gonna win this one. And they did. So I feel happy for them.”’

The Nittany Lions will meet No. 14-seed Nebraska Wednesday night in Indianapolis (9 p.m., BTN).