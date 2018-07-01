Penn State added its second linebacker in the Class of 2019 Sunday in West Bloomfield, Mich., prospect Lance Dixon.

Over the past year, Dixon has been a regular visitor at Penn State, taking three unofficial visits since July 2017, including last season’s Whiteout game against Michigan. He then took an official visit with James Franklin and his coaching staff three weeks ago, June 8-9.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Dixon told Rivals.com reporter Josh Helmholdt following his official visit. “They flew us out, we hung out with the coaches, the coaches’ wives and the players. It was a fun experience. My mom and my dad got to (go along). They definitely had a good time.”

Dixon earned more than two-dozen scholarship offers, but he ultimately narrowed his list to the Big Ten's best: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Following his official to University Park, he used a second official visit to see Wisconsin the very next weekend, June 15-16. His decision ultimately came down to the Nittany Lions and Badgers.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Dixon could play either strong-side linebacker or the STAR position for the Nittany Lions. During his junior season, he racked up 115 tackles and five sacks, leading West Bloomfield to the MHSAA Division 1 State Championship.

A three-star prospect, Dixon is currently the 25th-ranked outside linebacker and the 10th-ranked prospect in Michigan for the Class of 2019.





