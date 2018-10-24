Jan Johnson had heard the story before. The one where the walk-on freshman goes over to the wrestling team for a season, only to return to play middle linebacker the following fall. Then he hurts his knee, ends his season, and on his rebound from the injury, he comes back to play tight end on the scout team the next year. That all comes before he secures a spot as Penn State’s starting middle linebacker. You’ve probably heard the story, too.

Head coach James Franklin likes to tell it a lot, and if he’s told the press about it a few times, imagine how much the team has heard it. So when Franklin started telling it again last week during a meeting, Johnson – the story’s central figure – had all he could do not to zone out.

This time, though, the story had a twist.

“I was just like, he’s going to be telling this story again to the team that we’ve heard a bunch of times,” said Johnson. “He just kept going and going and going and then he said that I was on scholarship. I wasn’t really expecting any of that during that time.”

The idea had been tossed around for awhile between the coaches. As Johnson worked his way into the starting lineup at arguably the most important position on the Nittany Lions’ defense, the talks intensified. In August the conversations extended to Johnson’s parents. “Because,” Franklin said, “the question was asked in the media and we felt like we needed to address it with his family.”

Now seven games into the 2018 season, he has started every week and is tied for the team lead with 37 total tackles, alongside safety Nick Scott . That’s despite Johnson playing significantly fewer snaps than many of his peers, considering the middle linebacker comes off the field when Penn State goes to a 4-2-5 defense or in other obvious passing situations.

His recent production, however, is just one measurable of his deservedness of the scholarship. Other things factored into the decision and often – as Franklin likes to tell – they’re intangible. “Jan’s story is pretty incredible,” said Franklin.

But it wasn’t an immediate decision.

“It’s kind of like when you decide to get engaged and you’re just looking for the right moment,” Franklin explained at his press conference this week. “I’ve been thinking about doing that with Jan for awhile, but it’s like, what is the right time?”

He considered waiting until after the game at Indiana Saturday, but during a team meeting last week is when he abruptly announced it to the team.

Added Franklin, “There was no better time than the moment, and telling that story, I think we can all learn from Jan.”

It caught Johnson off guard at first, but then it was welcome news.

He’s been paying his own way since 2015, so the coach’s announcement wasn’t just an acknowledgement of his hard work on the field. It also relieves some financial burden from his family. Johnson has two sisters who are on partial scholarships at in-state universities, and he was the only one that had been paying full tuition.

“My family was really sacrificing for me to try to do what I love to do,” he said, “so it’s great that I did not have to put that on them anymore.”

For Johnson, though, the work hasn’t culminated. Nothing changes, he told a group of reporters on a conference call Wednesday. His approach stays the same.

But he did take a moment to enjoy the honor, and he didn’t just bask in it for personal reasons. It means something more.

For him, it’s also a representation of what can be achieved by those who opt to walk on at a major college football program. The odds might be long, but for someone like Johnson, the opportunity exists for a payoff.

“It’s definitely something special,” he said. “We [walk-ons] are all a bunch of kids who just love to play football, love the sport, love to work hard. It’s a community you want to represent well in everything you do. I think it’s awesome when you see some of us get recognized.”