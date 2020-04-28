News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 07:33:18 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Jamari Buddin Discusses James Franklin, Zoom Calls & Much More

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Like many of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2021, Penn State football prospect Jamari Buddin is torn.Back on April 4, the Belleville, Mich., native posted his top seven scho...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}