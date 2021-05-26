Latest on early season kickoff times
Following last week's announcement that Penn State will host Auburn for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, Blue White Illustrated has learned some additional information regarding television networks and times for the first few games of the 2021 season. Learn the latest on Wisconsin, Ball State and Villanova.
Football: Additional TV info for Wisconsin, Ball State & More
