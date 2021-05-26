 Kickoff time for Penn State football vs. Wisconsin on Sept. 4 confirmed
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 11:15:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Latest on early season kickoff times

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Following last week's announcement that Penn State will host Auburn for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, Blue White Illustrated has learned some additional information regarding television networks and times for the first few games of the 2021 season. Learn the latest on Wisconsin, Ball State and Villanova.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Penn State football will face Wisconsin in week one, then face 2020 MAC champion Ball State in week two.
Penn State's Stripe Out against Temple in 2016.

Football: Additional TV info for Wisconsin, Ball State & More

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}