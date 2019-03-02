Neither a foul on the floor, one that would have send Bolton to the free throw line for two, or maintained possession were awarded the Nittany Lions though. A dismayed Chambers argued vehemently on both accounts, but the result remained; Badger basketball, a quick foul, a made Pritzl free throw and, ultimately, a 61-57 loss for Penn State.

Trailing No. 15 Wisconsin, 60-57, with 8 seconds to play in Madison Saturday afternoon, Nittany Lion true freshman point guard Rasir Bolton pushed the ball up the sideline toward fellow guard Myles Dread , who moved in his direction. The movement brought Badger defender Brevin Pritzl toward Bolton, and the two collided, sending the ball out of bounds.

Nor, it seemed, could the rest of the Nittany Lion bench in front of which the game's final seconds were decided.

Here's a replay of the no-call/botched out-of-bounds call in the final seconds. I have no idea how this was called the way it was. pic.twitter.com/jDFsaHUf5d

"It’s unfortunate the players can’t decide the game, but it is what it is. We’ve got to move on. We won’t play the victim," said Chambers. "They were trying to foul. Intentionally. Eight seconds, it gets under five. It’s in the basketball handbook. That’s your decision. Pritzl threw himself at Rasir, and Rasir was actually in his shooting motion. So I felt like we should’ve been awarded three there. It’s just unfortunate. I think D.J. (Carstensen) is a good ref. I think he has good demeanor. He just missed it."

Most everything else had been going so well for the Nittany Lions to that point.



A place at which Penn State hasn't won since 1995, the Nittany Lions produced a lead of as many as nine points on the strong effort of junior forward Lamar Stevens (12 points on 4 of 11 shooting), while locking down the Badgers defensively. Limiting forward Ethan Happ to just six points on 3 of 10 shooting, the Nittany Lions held first-half edges in rebounding (19 to 14) with a 9-0 advantage in fast break points.

What'd been a 33-26 advantage at the half remained mostly in tact as Happ got going early in the second half. Trading buckets and free throws, a Josh Reaves 3-pointer to go ahead 38-30 in the early moments of the second half would be the last Penn State experienced of a comfortable lead in the game.

Instead, with the Badgers reeling off an 8-0 lead, the two teams began what would become much of the story through the duration of the second half.

In quick succession, Pritzl buried three 3-pointers to give Wisconsin its first 4-point lead of the game at the mid-point of the half. And still the Nittany Lions, led by three Bolton layups including an and-one, found themselves locked at 52-52 with 8:01 left to play.

The stat sheet reads as a barren wasteland offensively for both teams from that point on.

Combining to connect on just one shot from the floor, a Pritzl layup, the Nittany Lions and Badgers went a combined 1 of 21 from the floor to close it out. Though Stevens would work himself back to the free throw line for eight of his 10 second-half points, he'd make just 1 of 8 from the floor as the Nittany Lions shot just 6 of 25 as a team.

In the meantime, turnovers became particularly problematic for Penn State late in the game.

Trailing 59-57 with possession out of a timeout and just 14 seconds remaining, Bolton's attempted entry pass to Stevens in the wing was tipped by Badger Khalil Iverson but determined as out of bounds on Stevens after a lengthy review.

Fouling immediately, the Nittany Lions sent Nate Reuvers to the free throw line in which he hit 1 of 2 to set up the game's final sequence.

"Proud of my team. Two months ago, we lost by 20 and were really embarrassed. Tonight I felt like we played harder and tougher and put ourselves in position to win that game," said Chambers, lamenting the influence of the officiating late in the game.

Still, he added later, "My guys got better, and that was evident today. You can base a lot of things the first time around. The younger guys have really grown up and learned from setbacks. We put ourselves in position to win and that’s all I can ask for, especially in a hostile environment like this."

The Nittany Lions fell to 5-13 in Big Ten play with the loss and 12-17 overall for the season. They return to action at Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) Wednesday. The game tips at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by BTN.