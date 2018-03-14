“I didn’t want it to be my last game,” senior Shep Garner said. “I definitely wanted to come out here and win. It came down to who wanted it more, us or them, and we made the plays down the stretch to win the game.”

Penn State outscored Temple 15-3 in the final 3:24 to secure a 63-57 victory in the opening round of the NIT, setting a date with Notre Dame on Saturday.

Once awoken, the Nittany Lions needed only minutes to storm back and turn an ugly loss into a comeback victory.

Penn State spent the first 36 minutes of its first postseason game in four games sleepwalking.

Garner, with his collegiate career on the line, tied the game with a 3-pointer with 2:43 to go. It was the senior’s first made field goal of the game.



After freshman forward John Harrar gave the Nittany Lions their first lead since the game’s opening minutes with an easy layup, Garner shut the door on the Owls with another shot from range.

“I just found spots to get open,” Garner said. “My coach called a great play at the end of the game and my teammate set a great screen.”

The late outburst negated an extended period of offensive futility on the part of the Nittany Lions. Garner, Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens didn’t score in the first half sending Penn State into the break trailing by five.

Carr, the Big Ten scoring champion, made just one of his 12 field goal attempts and finished with just two points.

But Penn State was bailed out by its spark plug. Josh Reaves scored 13 of the team’s 24 first-half points to keep his team in the game.

“They did a really good job just keying in on our main guys,” Reaves said. “I was just fortunate enough to get some open shots, and I made them...They just created lanes for other people because they were so keyed on those people. I was just taking as much advantage as I could.”

Garner said a number of clock-related stoppages in the early going made the game choppy in the beginning, and it showed in Penn State’s offensive flow.

The Nittany Lions weren’t helped by the fact that Lamar Stevens picked up his second foul in the first quarter, forcing him to sit for the majority of the half.

Free throws got Penn State back into a rhythm on the offensive end out of the break. The Nittany Lions, led by Stevens, made 18 of their 25 attempts from the foul line in the second half to keep pace with the Owls, who got whatever they wanted around the rim for long stretches of the game.

Once Penn State found a way to take away those easy buckets, the momentum swung in the Nittany Lions' favor.

Temple was held to nine points in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for crucial 3-pointers from Reaves and Garner that changed the complexion of the game when the Nittany Lions had to have a momentum shift.

“That’s what we did down the stretch, we got stops,” Garner said. “It was on the defensive end. Our offense will take care of itself as long as we’re defending and rebounding.”

Julian Moore, another senior faced with the idea of playing his final game in blue and white, scored 10 points in only 21 minutes. Nazeer Bostick added 10 of his own to help Penn State survive Carr’s off night.

Ultimately, with their best player struggling, the Nittany Lions got just enough from their supporting cast to advance.

“We had to overcome a lot,” Chambers said. “That’s what it’s all about, just handling adversity going onto the next possession, next quarter. We knew we had a lot of time, but we knew we needed to get stops.”