Jim Ferry was certain this time would be different. Confronted by a situation his Nittany Lions knew intimately this season, this time trailing Nebraska by a point with 8.3 seconds left to play at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, Penn State’s interim head coach was confident the outcome wouldn’t mirror the five that had come before it. “I said it in the timeout. I said, ‘This is the one, man. We're gonna execute this, we're going to get it in, and we're gonna win the game right here,” Ferry said. The Nittany Lions did not. Rounding a series of high screens on a side out of bounds play, Izaiah Brockington’s last-second drive to the basket went unrealized as Nebraska big man Derrick Walker locked him up. Stopped cold in the paint, the Nittany Lions found themselves again on the losing end of a 62-61 decision, likely dashing any remaining NCAA Tournament hopes for the program in the process. “It was close. It's a tough play,” Ferry said of the final, unsuccessful sequence. “I thought they did a good job, too They walled up. Brock did a good job getting it to the rim. I'll have to watch it. I can't answer that right now. Maybe it's just good plays by both teams. I just gotta watch it.”

The game’s final play marked a dramatic seesaw of emotions for the Nittany Lions in yet another offensively challenged performance. Despite connecting on just 8 of 32 shots from the floor in the second half (25 percent), a lockdown defensive effort kept the Cornhuskers, previously winless in the Big Ten coming into the game, off the scoreboard for more than eight minutes. What had blossomed into a 60-49 lead for Nebraska at the 8:43 mark, that the Nittany Lions gradually chipped away at the lead and took a 61-60 advantage on a Myreon Jones 4-point and-one on a 3-point make with 1:58 remaining offered hope in an otherwise lackluster afternoon for the hosts. Teddy Allen’s fast-break layup with 12 seconds to play dashed that chance, though, as Penn State was unable to convert on an extended possession of more than one minute in which the Lions twice missed open looks and wrangled two offensive rebounds but still came away without points. Dominated statistically by the Cornhuskers 48 percent shooting to Penn State’s 32 percent for the game, and their 34-16 edge on points in the paint, the Nittany Lions were left to assess the damage after the loss against an opponent that brought a 26-game road losing streak spanning two seasons into the game.