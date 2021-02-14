Late-game letdown dooms Nittany Lions, again, in 62-61 loss to Nebraska
Jim Ferry was certain this time would be different.
Confronted by a situation his Nittany Lions knew intimately this season, this time trailing Nebraska by a point with 8.3 seconds left to play at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, Penn State’s interim head coach was confident the outcome wouldn’t mirror the five that had come before it.
“I said it in the timeout. I said, ‘This is the one, man. We're gonna execute this, we're going to get it in, and we're gonna win the game right here,” Ferry said.
The Nittany Lions did not.
Rounding a series of high screens on a side out of bounds play, Izaiah Brockington’s last-second drive to the basket went unrealized as Nebraska big man Derrick Walker locked him up. Stopped cold in the paint, the Nittany Lions found themselves again on the losing end of a 62-61 decision, likely dashing any remaining NCAA Tournament hopes for the program in the process.
“It was close. It's a tough play,” Ferry said of the final, unsuccessful sequence. “I thought they did a good job, too They walled up. Brock did a good job getting it to the rim. I'll have to watch it. I can't answer that right now. Maybe it's just good plays by both teams. I just gotta watch it.”
Teddy Allen scored 14 points, including the game-winner as @HuskerHoops edged Penn State, 62-61.— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 14, 2021
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/FW5V6L7frm
The game’s final play marked a dramatic seesaw of emotions for the Nittany Lions in yet another offensively challenged performance. Despite connecting on just 8 of 32 shots from the floor in the second half (25 percent), a lockdown defensive effort kept the Cornhuskers, previously winless in the Big Ten coming into the game, off the scoreboard for more than eight minutes.
What had blossomed into a 60-49 lead for Nebraska at the 8:43 mark, that the Nittany Lions gradually chipped away at the lead and took a 61-60 advantage on a Myreon Jones 4-point and-one on a 3-point make with 1:58 remaining offered hope in an otherwise lackluster afternoon for the hosts. Teddy Allen’s fast-break layup with 12 seconds to play dashed that chance, though, as Penn State was unable to convert on an extended possession of more than one minute in which the Lions twice missed open looks and wrangled two offensive rebounds but still came away without points.
Dominated statistically by the Cornhuskers 48 percent shooting to Penn State’s 32 percent for the game, and their 34-16 edge on points in the paint, the Nittany Lions were left to assess the damage after the loss against an opponent that brought a 26-game road losing streak spanning two seasons into the game.
“They came in here and I thought they were the aggressor. I thought they played very well and they outplayed us tonight, both offensively and defensively,” Ferry said. “I thought we struggled early defensively and then in the second half, we struggled offensively.
“What everyone's gotta understand is, our guys are working their tails off. They're in the gym all the time, they're putting up extra shots all the time, they're practicing hard, we're making these plays in practice, we do situations all the time. So they just gotta keep fighting and just keep staying positive with it because they're good basketball players. It appears like we're in a little bit of a shooting slump, and it's not for a lack of work and it's not for a lack of caring. So I'm going to go to war with these guys every single day and we'll be in this situation, hopefully on Thursday.”
The Nittany Lions (7-10 overall, 4-9 Big Ten) will get their next chance when they welcome No. 4-ranked Ohio State (17-4, 11-4) to the BJC on Thursday. The game will tip at 8 p.m. and be broadcast by the BTN.
