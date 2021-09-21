Larry Turner-Gooden: "I’ve never been to an atmosphere like that"
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Penn State hosted a handful of official visitors this past weekend, one of whom is current Arizona State commit Larry Turner-Gooden.
A four-star prospect and Rivals250 member, Turner-Gooden originally came to State College back in eighth grade to participate in an all-star game that was put on by former Nittany Lion LaVar Arrington the same weekend as the Blue-White Game. Not long after, he started being tracked by cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, and there’s been a strong relationship between the two ever since.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news