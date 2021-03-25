The result was a missed opportunity to finish his career with the Nittany Lions during the abbreviated 2020 season that ran from October through December. Instead, Parsons spent his energies training in preparation for Pro Day and his shot to continue his playing career in the NFL.

“Once the Big Ten had an unknown on the season, and with COVID spiking, I thought there was a chance for them to cancel again. But honestly, I did want to come back,” Parsons told reporters, “but my family decided that it was already too late and I was already training.”

Fresh off a Pro Day performance at Holuba Hall on the Nittany Lions’ campus Thursday afternoon, the All-American linebacker identified the elements that went into his initial decision not to compete and, maybe more important, the factors that prevented his desired return.

If Micah Parsons could have taken back his Aug. 6, 2020 decision to opt out of Penn State’s season, he likely would have.

Finally reaching his chance to participate in the NFL’s virtual combine as part of Penn State’s Pro Day, Parsons demonstrated the dividends to those efforts. Racing to an attention-grabbing 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the 246-pound linebacker also popped off the charts with a 126-inch broad jump, a 6.89-second 3-cone drill, a 34-inch vertical leap, and 19 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

With the performance, Parsons put to an end the biggest part of a process that will likely find him among the top picks in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

“This is a big relief. I finally get to go home and be with my son and my family. To finally get the weight of this day I've been praying for... it’s finally like a lift off of my shoulders and now I can just finally relax and just look forward to this draft coming up,” Parsons said. “I'm excited, man. It's an unbelievable feeling.”

Offsetting that enthusiasm was the unmistakable air of what might have been back at Penn State.

Acknowledging that he kept in frequent contact with teammate and best friend Jesse Luketa throughout the Nittany Lions’ 2020 season, as well as defensive end Jayson Oweh, Parsons said watching the program’s 0-5 start was difficult to swallow. Optimistic that the group comprised of many of the same players “will have a much better year” and will continue to “keep getting better,” Parsons added that the youth and inexperience of the season that was won’t stand in the way of the “up-and-coming,” team this season.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry, meanwhile, was left to manage many of the same “what-ifs” as he was asked to evaluate Parsons’ potential by the Big Ten Network crew covering the event. Citing Parsons’ high school career as a running back and defensive end in Harrisburg, Pry gushed about the trajectory of a college career derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The development from year one to year two was fantastic, and I know from two to three, we would have gotten the same result,” Pry said. “There’s a big upside there. He's a super talent obviously, but he's got a good work ethic, great instincts. He was getting better and better with every rep, and I don't think that's going to change.

Said to have received universal feedback from the NFL franchises evaluating him ahead of next month’s draft that he’ll be used as a linebacker at the next level, Parsons offered his assessment of how and why he’ll succeed if given the opportunity.

“I just feel like I’m the most versatile player in this class, so I can play middle linebacker, I could play outside, and I can pass rush. I don't think there's (a) place I can’t play in a linebacker spot, and whether it’s being on the field, I utilize my skills, and I'm gonna just make plays happen as I did at Penn State,” Parsons said. “I’ll show these guys why Penn State does it the way we do. We always do this, to show up in big-time games, and big-time moments, so I don’t think it’s gonna be anything less. We were trained for this.”