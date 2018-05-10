Junior college offensive lineman Anthony Whigan and his teammate, safety JaQuan Brisker, will both visit Penn State Saturday.

Growing up in Great Mills, Md., Whigan signed with Towson out of high school, but was ultimately forced to go the junior college route, ending up at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa. It proved to be an excellent choice, both on and off the field.

"Since Anthony has arrived on campus, he's taken advantage of our academic resources and has had so much success," said Lackawanna assistant coach Josh Pardini. "He finished his freshman year with over a 3.2 GPA and is on track to graduate in December with an associate's degree in business studies. Even more impressive is that he did it in just three semesters."

Whigan's success in the classroom is a major reason why he's now up to 14 scholarship offers. His play on the field was never really questioned.

"I would say that I've been talking with Penn State, Maryland, South Carolina, Ole Miss and LSU the most," Whigan said. "I'll be at Penn State this weekend for the first time and I also have an official visit set to South Carolina. That's going to be June 1st.

"I don't have anything else set, but I know I'm going to take an official visit to Penn State. I'm just not sure when yet. It'll probably be during the season because I definitely want to see a game there."

Since both were non-qualifiers out of high school, Whigan and Brisker weren't allowed to visit any other schools until they completed their freshman year at Lackawanna. However, they were allowed to initiate conversations with coaches. That's allowed Whigan to become close with multiple members of Penn State's coaching staff.

"I've been talking to Coach Limegrover, Coach Rahne and Coach Franklin for a good while now," he said. "Coach Limegrover is one of those guys that really cares about his players. I talk to him on the regular. He's a good guy and he's great at making sure his guys have success on and off the field.

"But really, I love their whole coaching staff. With Coach Franklin, he's really turned them around. Before he got there, Penn State was up and down. Now, over the past couple of years, he's changed their culture and has Penn State back to the old Penn State ways. He's also just a real down-to-earth guy. Coach Rahne is the same way."