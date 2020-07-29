BlueWhiteIllustrated - Lack of practice time forces Ciarrocca to adapt

To describe the level of cohesion necessary to build an offense capable of operating at a high level, new Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca likes to draw his metaphor from the world of music.

An offense, Ciarrocca said, must function like a symphony. Every player is required to do what is needed of him on every play, or he risks ruining the show.

“If somebody's not doing their job, it sounds terrible,” Ciarrocca said during an interview with BWI in mid-May. “That's the way offensive football works. When you got 11 guys playing together, it is a beautiful thing to watch. But when you don't have 11 guys playing together, man, it's awful to watch. It's just awful. So that's how you tie in the trust and the accountability part into the philosophy.

“When somebody watches us play, I want them to say, this is clearly an offense that values the football, that has tremendous details, their execution is second to none, and they play really hard. They're relentless out there. If someone says that when they watch us on film or when they see us play, and they come away and they say that, that makes me smile. Because if you take those three core tenants, with nothing else, what do you have? Well, you've got a well-coached football team that tries hard.”

Still yet to lead an official, full-fledged practice since his hire last December, Ciarrocca will have to make his music on a deadline.