Kirk Herbstreit sets high stakes for PSU-Wisconsin and more: Newsstand
Penn State's battle with Wisconsin will quickly catapult one of the two schools into the top-10, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes.
The longtime college football analyst is actually featured twice in today's newsstand, which also includes a cool recruiting clip and other odds and ends eight days from game day in Madison.
Let's get to the top headlines and tweets about the Nittany Lions and college football on Aug. 27.
Tweets of the day
ESPN aired a preseason special on Thursday night to give out the 'Herbie Awards.'
Penn State was given one for having the best stadium atmosphere.
On the recruiting front, a television station in New York caught up with Penn State commit and Class of 2022 offensive lineman Maleek McNeil, who's now playing at Walter Panas High after starting his prep career in Massachusetts.
One thing is clear from the interview: McNeil is one heck of a kid off the field and he already has great size on it.
Moving on to the alumni, Stefan Wisniewski's terrific career is over. He announced his retirement plans on Thursday.
Headlines of the day
Penn State Football: Ranking the Coaches as Players. Who is No. 1?: Jones, Statecollege.com
Breaking Down the Best High School Games with PSU Prospects: BWI Daily
Kirk Herbstreit says stakes could be high for Penn State-Wisconsin in Week 1: Yahoo
Predicting PSU's depth chart battles, recruiting more: Friday's 5th quarter: Pickel, BWI
SB Nation 2021 Big Ten football predictions: Hamm, Bucky's 5th Quarter
Penn State coach James Franklin 'excited' by offensive potential: Notebook: Bauer, BWI
Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021: McGuire, Athlon Sports
Quote of the day
“I was telling the guys the other day that I’ve been at places where I look at the sidelines and whoever is standing next to me that’s the guy I’m playing. We’re good enough now where if I look around – whoever is closest to me I’m going to grab and say “hey you’re going into the game.” We should prepare the same way we should understand expectation that at any moment is my opportunity to go play.”
--PSU RB coach Ja'Juan Seider to Statecollege.com about his running back rotation this fall.
