Kirk Herbstreit sets high stakes for PSU-Wisconsin and more: Newsstand

Penn State's battle with Wisconsin will quickly catapult one of the two schools into the top-10, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes. The longtime college football analyst is actually featured twice in today's newsstand, which also includes a cool recruiting clip and other odds and ends eight days from game day in Madison. Let's get to the top headlines and tweets about the Nittany Lions and college football on Aug. 27.

Tweets of the day

ESPN aired a preseason special on Thursday night to give out the 'Herbie Awards.' Penn State was given one for having the best stadium atmosphere.

On the recruiting front, a television station in New York caught up with Penn State commit and Class of 2022 offensive lineman Maleek McNeil, who's now playing at Walter Panas High after starting his prep career in Massachusetts. One thing is clear from the interview: McNeil is one heck of a kid off the field and he already has great size on it.

Moving on to the alumni, Stefan Wisniewski's terrific career is over. He announced his retirement plans on Thursday.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day