Kirk Herbstreit previews PSU-OSU, what Lions must do to possibly pull upset
Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for ABC at The Horseshoe when Penn State takes on Ohio State on Saturday night.
How could the Nittany Lions pull off an upset as 18.5-point underdogs inside of the Buckeyes' stadium?
It's will be a monumental task, of course, and that was true before Sean Clifford became banged up, PJ Mustipher was lost for the year, and Penn State fell into a two-game losing skid. But, the longtime color analyst gave his opinion on what must happen for it to maybe take place during a recent conference call with reporters previewing the big Big Ten weekend ahead.
"The concern you have is how healthy is Sean Clifford," Herbstreit said according to a transcript provided by ESPN. "Can they run the football? That has been an issue for them at the line of scrimmage, and the way Ohio State can score, I mean Ohio State, I think, has the most explosive offense right now in the country with the way C.J. Stroud is settled in. The three best receivers on one team in the country – Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba – and tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who’s an NFL tight end. TreVeyon Henderson at running back is a freshman. It’s an embarrassment of riches and now the quarterback has experience and reps under his belt. They are really dangerous – I think they’ve scored 57 points a game the last four games. And a few of those games they’ve had to kind of pull back. They could have probably scored well over that, so that’s who you’re playing, and you’ve got an offense that’s kind of stuck in second gear since Sean Clifford got hurt against Iowa.
"So, if he’s healthy – which their head coach James Franklin came out and said he expects his quarterback to be 100% healthy. If he’s healthy, Penn State’s going to have to try to create explosive plays in the run and pass game to stay up with Ohio State. I think that’s the only way that they’re able to be competitive and win the game. Two areas: create turnovers and create explosive plays on offense in the pass game. Those would be the two things that have to happen, I think, for Penn State to be in this game and try to pull off the upset."
That may be the bad news, in a way, but the 'College GameDay' co-host does have a strong positive opinion that Nittany Lions fans should appreciate coming off last week's 20-18 loss to Illinois at home.
"I’m a little bit different than everybody else I’ve heard from this week," Herbstreit said. "It’s almost like sometimes we forget the sport we cover. You know, we try to make sense out of things that happened. For example, well, Penn State lost to Iowa and they got beat by Illinois, Ohio State’s going to kill them. Maybe they will, I don’t know. I’ve just seen it too many times that when a team that has talent like Penn State has an off day – they were in a fog against Illinois. They took advantage of it. Brett Bielema is doing a good job in Champaign. He’s got a team that’s growing each week. And Penn State was just in one of those funks.
"And to think that they’ve forgotten how to play football is ludicrous. Too much pride on that roster. Too much talent on that roster. They have been backed into a corner. They have a chance to salvage their season by beating Ohio State in Columbus. I don’t know if they will, but I expect them to be the kind of team you would expect them to be, and not the team that played against Illinois last week."
Penn State-Ohio State starts at 7:30 p.m. and according to the Buckeyes public relations staff, few tickets remain, which means the 102,000-seat stadium will be packed for the marquee Big Ten East matchup.
Of course, that crowd will include Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum who has developed a rep among college football fans and observers for putting his past aside and calling a neutral game from the booth.
"Anytime I get a chance to go back, it’s always like I’m an eight year old," Herbstreit said. "I just happen to have a headset on and am calling the game. Make no mistake – I’m a proud alum, passionate about Ohio State. Dad was a captain, I was a captain, I have a son on the team. But when the game starts, I just break the game down. I talk about the game. I have no issue just analyzing.
"My highlight is being around that stadium, feeling the energy as it fills up. I’m kind of an old-school guy and when the band comes down the tunnel and comes into that stadium, the stadium comes alive. I get as excited to watch the band come in as I do the game itself, so I always try to make sure I’m upstairs in position to watch the band’s entrance. The discipline which they come in with and the way they play the fight song to open up the beginning of their performance, yeah, that’s a highlight for me. You’re just feeling the juice, the energy of that stadium. I’d be lying if I said it’s just like any other stadium. It’s not. It’s where I played and it’s the team that I grew up loving, so it’s a very special thing for me, every time I get a chance to go back there."
