Kirk Herbstreit praises Sean Clifford; PSU jumps in rankings: Newsstand

Today's Penn State football newsstand is headlined by Kirk Herbstreit's top performers from Week 3 and a look at the latest polls and rankings, which are all kind to the Nittany Lions. Head coach James Franklin's team is inside the top-five of the Associated Press top-25, and a new set of power rankings from CBS Sports agrees. In other news, Brandon Smith was honored and the kick time for PSU-Indiana is set. Let's dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football on Sept. 21.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford runs during the Auburn game. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Tweets of the day

Herbstreit, the longtime ESPN analyst, releases a list of top performers from the week that was every Monday, and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford checked in at No. 2.

Two official visitors shared a behind-the-scenes look at their recent visits on the recruiting front, as Jaishawn Barham and Larry Turner-Gooden posted pictures to their social media accounts on Monday.

Brandon Smith was picked as the Big Ten's defensive player of the week.

The folks behind 'SEC Shorts' released a terrific video that played off the officiating mistakes in the PSU-Auburn game. It's worth the two-and-a-half-minute watch.

Headlines of the day

