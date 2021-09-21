 Sean Clifford was a Week 3 top performer; Penn State football jumps in rankings: Newsstand
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 08:46:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Kirk Herbstreit praises Sean Clifford; PSU jumps in rankings: Newsstand

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Today's Penn State football newsstand is headlined by Kirk Herbstreit's top performers from Week 3 and a look at the latest polls and rankings, which are all kind to the Nittany Lions.

Head coach James Franklin's team is inside the top-five of the Associated Press top-25, and a new set of power rankings from CBS Sports agrees. In other news, Brandon Smith was honored and the kick time for PSU-Indiana is set.

Let's dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football on Sept. 21.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford runs during the Auburn game. BWI photo/Steve Manuel
Tweets of the day

Herbstreit, the longtime ESPN analyst, releases a list of top performers from the week that was every Monday, and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford checked in at No. 2.

Two official visitors shared a behind-the-scenes look at their recent visits on the recruiting front, as Jaishawn Barham and Larry Turner-Gooden posted pictures to their social media accounts on Monday.

Brandon Smith was picked as the Big Ten's defensive player of the week.

The folks behind 'SEC Shorts' released a terrific video that played off the officiating mistakes in the PSU-Auburn game. It's worth the two-and-a-half-minute watch.

Headlines of the day

College football rankings: Penn State into top five, Clemson out of top 10 in CBS Sports 130: Patterson, CBS Sports

Top-ranked Pennsylvania prospect Ta'Mere Robinson raves about White Out: Snyder, BWI

Five Conference Title Games New Faces Could Crash: Forde, SI

10 things to know about 4-star, recent Penn State commit Lamont Payne: Pickel, BWI

Why Penn State, Kansas State, Ole Miss and six other rebound college football teams could be for real: ESPN

Jahan Dotson shines, Sean Clifford says more coming: Final thoughts: Bauer, BWI

Meet Penn State Football’s unsung heroes of Nittany Lions’ 3-0 Start: Victory Bell Rings

Film Study: Penn State football takes advantage of Auburn's failed approach: Frank Carr, BWI

No. 6 Penn State to host Indiana in prime time on national TV: kick time, channel details and more: Gallen, PennLive

Quotes of the day

"Something that stood out to me on the visit was their individual workout plans, and how they can translate it into the game. The coaches, they did a really good job of demonstrating that to me. Thew showed me other players who they think that I could be like, and I think that really influenced me to make my decision a lot. That was a major key part of my decision, the individual part of it. I know that once you get to college, there's a lot of team stuff that you do with everyone, but I want to see us working out one-on-one."

--New PSU commit Kebba Nije to BWI on his decision to pick the Nittany Lions.

*******

