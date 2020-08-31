“You just tell me how deep you want to dive,” Ciarrocca says. “This is one of my favorite things to talk about.”

Getting a sit-down interview with Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca , isn’t nearly as exhausting or difficult. But, in many ways, given the opportunity to talk about the game he loves so dearly, Ciarrocca’s sentiment is a mirror image of Hammond’s. Another chance at describing in detail the ingredients he believes are crucial to achieving offensive success in the game of football, Ciarrocca's enthusiasm and passion are undeniable..

In the last scene of Almost Famous, rock star guitarist Russell Hammond finally sits down for an interview with cub reporter William Miller and is asked, at last, what he loves about music.

Limited to 20 minutes via Zoom web conferencing this spring, this reporter had a decision to make regarding the depth of Ciarrocca’s dive. Wanting to explore further the plain enthusiasm the new offensive coordinator has for the game, all while balancing the uncertainty of an upcoming 2020 season (if there even would be one) and the new personnel at his disposal, Ciarrocca’s unabashed enthusiasm won out.

The virtual floor was Ciarrocca’s.

“Our philosophy is built around three core principles,” he began. “Number one, we're going to value the ball. Number two, we're going to execute. We're going to do what we do better than you can do what you do. Number three… we want to play harder than our opponent. We want to strike first and we want to be relentless with it.”

Tip your waitresses and bartenders, goodnight?

Not even close.

The pillars from which Ciarrocca’s philosophy flows, they ultimately act as the top of a family tree in which branch after branch emerges, digging deeper into his established elements of success.

When talking about valuing the ball, Ciarrocca said, turnover margin is king. Give it away and the percentage chance at winning decreases while the opposite is true when maintaining possession. "Period," Ciarrocca said.

Execution as a macro idea might seem complicated, but Ciarrocca said he sees it in a different light and, as a result, pounds the notion home leading into every game.

“It's a game of football. But within that execution, we talk about alignment, assignment, technique. And then to execute a task, you have to do your job,” he said. “So what gives you the best chance to do it? It is your details, your technique, fundamentals, whatever you want to call it. That gives you the best chance to do your job.”

Ciarrocca’s third core philosophy, to be relentless and attacking in nature as an offense, ultimately comes back to the value head coach James Franklin has been pushing since the introduction of Joe Moorhead leading into the 2016 season.

Wanting to create explosive plays with the offense, Ciarrocca’s description of his formula for doing so has everything to do with the minutia of the game, at every position, on every play. A combination of execution and repetition, Ciarrocca is urging maximum effort on every single snap while pointing to the fraction-of-a-second moments that help spring huge plays.

Also touting what he describes as core tenets, a host of categories from which to establish success within the larger core philosophies, Ciarrocca also went further into two of the major goals that light the way for every game.

Beginning with the turnover battle, an element Ciarrocca believes is critical to winning, he also pointed to the explosive play battle as one necessary of which to come out on the winning end. But, he added, as a play caller he does not go out of his way to force the issue or simply rack up explosive play numbers.

"Yes, I want to have X number of explosive plays in the game. But I don't think about it during the game because I don't want to try to force a square peg into a round hole during the game. So it's not something I think about, but it is something that I look at," he said. "As soon as somebody gives me the stats after the game, I look right away at turnovers and explosive plays. But we do think about it a lot during the week and constructing the game plan so that we have these shots, we have these chunk plays that we think are there."

Continuing, Ciarrocca explained how he typically sees those explosive plays come to fruition.

"In the run game, it happens organically," he said. "In the passing game, if everybody runs a five-yard hitch, your chances of getting an explosive play are not that great. So in the passing game, it's can be more by design, and it definitely is. So we think about it a lot during the game plan week. But during the actual game, I don't necessarily think about it.

"I already have preconceived thoughts in my mind that, hey, if they're doing this, we really like this explosive play against that type of look. I'd like to get this into this coverage if I could. This is my, I don't care what they're in, we're going to call this if we're looking for an explosive play at that point in time. But I don't check at halftime to see how many explosive plays do we have, are we on schedule, or anything like that. Because I do feel that then you might start to press. I don't want to put a square peg into a round hole. I'm not going to force it in there. If I've got square pegs, I'm looking for the square hole."

Once found, the results are what Ciarrocca loves to create.

A game in which he is able to control the pieces, the combination of the smallest details and the larger concepts creates a picture for which he is unable to hide his enthusiasm.

“Offensive football, I get so excited about it because, to me, it's the ultimate team game. Eleven guys,” Ciarrocca said. “And no disrespect to the defensive side of football, but I use this analogy sometimes, it's like if you listen to an orchestra play or a symphony, all these instruments work together to make this beautiful music. But if somebody's not doing their job, it sounds terrible.

“That's the way offensive football works. When you got 11 guys playing together, it is a beautiful thing to watch. But when you don't have 11 guys playing together, man it's awful to watch. It's just awful. So that's how you tie in the trust and the accountability part into the philosophy.”

Determined to create beauty in the game whenever the Nittany Lions ultimately return to competition, we’ll take a closer look at each one of Ciarrocca’s three core philosophies and how they correlate to winning offensive football through the rest of the week.