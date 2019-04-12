Kieger, who was formally introduced on Friday as the sixth head coach in Lady Lion basketball history, sees Penn State’s ultra-successful wrestling coach as an aspirational figure now that she’s getting set to embark on a similar transition. “It’s my intention to follow his lead,” she said. “His program is a model for all programs in NCAA sports right now.”

Sanderson had a pretty good thing going at Iowa State, overseeing three top-five NCAA tournament finishes at the school where he had been an undefeated four-time national champion a few years earlier. But when the Penn State job came open in 2010, he jumped at the chance to take over a program with seemingly vast untapped potential. Eight national championships later, it’s safe to say that his decision has worked out nicely.

To anyone who might be wondering why she left her alma mater to come to Penn State, Carolyn Kieger has a compelling response: Look at what Cael Sanderson has built in Happy Valley.

Kieger earned that opportunity by building Marquette into one of the top programs in the Big East. During her five-year tenure, the Golden Eagles went 99-64, including a 76-26 record the past three seasons. They won two Big East regular-season titles, as well as a conference tournament championship, and they made the NCAA tournament three years in a row – the first time Marquette had done that in 20 years.



Before breaking into coaching as an assistant at Miami (Fla.), Kieger was a player for the Golden Eagles, starting all four years, serving as a team captain for three years and finishing as the program’s all-time leader in assists. In December 2005, she was a senior on a Marquette team that visited the Bryce Jordan Center for a nonconference game and helped hand the Lady Lions a 73-63 loss.

While those longstanding ties made the Minnesota native a perfect fit at Marquette, she saw Penn State as a place where she could fulfill her highest aspirations. So when the opportunity arose to take over a PSU program with an illustrious history but little recent success, she seized it.

“I tell my players to goal-set, and to have a plan for what you want your life to look like,” she said. “For me, it came down to being able to look myself in the mirror and go after my goals and my dreams that I’ve wanted since I was 12 years old, and that is to be on the highest stage, to be surrounded by an elite mentality and be at a place where we have a chance to win national championships.”

The Penn State job came open after a disappointing five-year stretch under Coquese Washington in which the Lady Lions put together a combined 67-88 record. They enjoyed only one winning season in that span and did not make the NCAA tournament. Their current five-year NCAA tourney drought is tied for the longest in school history. In announcing the decision to part ways with Washington, athletic director Sandy Barbour said that “our history and tradition say that we should expect more, that we can do better.”

Barbour revisited that history on Friday. Before welcoming Kieger to the stage, she ticked off a list of the program’s accomplishments: 948 wins all-time, 10 Big Ten championships, 25 NCAA tournament appearances, 13 Sweet 16 appearances, one Final Four. She described them as a “standard of excellence that has been established and is expected in this proud community.”

To Kieger, the program’s track record of competing at a high level was one of the enticements. “You coach to win national championships,” she said. “What attracted me to Penn State was the unmatched commitment from the university to develop better people and better student-athletes. The commitment that Sandy Barbour and Penn State have made to building an elite women’s basketball program is second to none.”

But she also characterized the project as a “rebuild” and asked for patience as she and her yet-to-be-assembled staff work to implement the fast-paced, full-court style of play that she wants to see from her team.

Success on offense, Kieger said, begins with the first three steps after gaining possession on the defensive end of the floor. “How fast can we outlet the ball? How fast can we get up the floor with the pass or the dribble? It all starts in those first three steps,” she said. “In terms of the challenges – put your hard hats on, because we might have a few turnovers to start with.”

But while she acknowledged that there are likely to be transitional difficulties along the way, Kieger’s goals are not just to lift the program back to its previous stature but to build on those past successes.

“Defensively, we will be physical and we will impose our will on our opponents,” she said. “We will be the toughest team in the country and send a message every night that when you step on our floor you can expect the toughest team you will find.

“Offensively, we are going to push tempo. We want to score as many points as possible in the first 10 seconds. We want to turn the Bryce Jordan Center into a track meet and run people off the floor. We will be unselfish and we will be purposeful with our actions. We will become the standard of exciting, fast-paced, positionless basketball.”