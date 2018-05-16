Penn State’s intrastate matchup against Pittsburgh will not extend past 2019, but there are still two games remaining in the four-game series – the third of which is set for a primetime matchup this season on Sept. 8.

Announced Wednesday morning, PSU's first game time that has been scheduled for the 2018 season, the Nittany Lions and Panthers are set to square off under the lights at Heinz Field. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.

Presented as “The Keystone Classic,” sponsored by Peoples Natural Gas, it’s the 98th matchup between the former Eastern rivals. Heading into the week two matchup, Penn State leads the series, 51-43-4, all-time. That includes most recently a 33-14 win last year in Beaver Stadium. Pitt won the meeting, 42-39, the previous season on its home field.

While Pitt is rebuilding portions of its offense, PSU returns eight starters on that side of the ball and is led by quarterback Trace McSorley. McSorley has found success in particular against the Panthers the previous two seasons.

Although his statistic totals were lower in the victory last season, he has combined to throw for 496 yards and four touchdowns, along with two interceptions, in the previous two games. Last season he rushed for 65 yards, including a 36-yard long, but during the game a year prior, sacks kept his yardage total on the ground below zero.

Pitt returns nine starters on defense and five on offense but is in search for a starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett is the only scholarship QB returning to the roster after the Panthers endured a couple off-season transfers.

In addition to PSU’s eight offensive starters, only three remain on the defensive side of the ball, although the depth in the secondary helps offset some of the losses in the backfield.

Next year, the Panthers return to Beaver Stadium for the last of the four-game series. It’ll be a bittersweet moment for some as head coach James Franklin recently acknowledged how the matchup brings “a buzz about it” and has “some historical value to it as well.”

In the end, however, with leagues now gearing toward a nine-game model for the regular season it creates a scarcity for nonconferences games. Scheduling against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference in particular can prove to be difficult.

Furthermore, constructing a schedule that’ll help PSU qualify for a spot in the postseason is what prevails most.

“When you're talking about Penn State doing what's best for Penn State based on the nine-game model and the previous model that didn't allow us to play I-AA opponents, I don't know if it makes a whole lot of sense” to continue the series beyond 2019, Franklin said on the Coaches Caravan. “Strength of schedule is a huge part or was supposed to be a huge part, of the selection committee. That really hasn't panned out. You wouldn't necessarily say that after looking at it the last couple of years and how that has played out.

“So I think what you have to do is, based on your institution and based on your program, you've gotta do everything in your power to be undefeated and to win your conference championship. All the other variables, you can't control them. So do everything you possibly can, especially when you play in the Big Ten East, [to] give yourself the best chance to win your conference championship and be undefeated.”

Penn State opens the 2018 season at home against Appalachian State on Sept. 1. Time for kickoff is to be determined.



