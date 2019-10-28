Penn State began its second bye week of the season Monday, but they'll return next Saturday, Nov. 9, for an undefeated showdown with 13th-ranked Minnesota.

On Monday, it was announced that the game would start at 11 AM CT and will broadcast on ABC. This will be the first time that Penn State has travelled to Minnesota since 2013. The Nittany Lions lost that game, 24-10. However, the last time these two squared off was in 2016. After starting the season 2-2, Penn State rallied to beat the Gophers in overtime, 29-26. The team went on to win nine-straight games, winning the Big Ten Championship.

Penn State and Minnesota also play for the Governor's Victory Bell. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series, 9-5. The Lions have gone 4-3 overall in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, Minnesota's Deputy Athletics Director John Cunningham said in a radio show that the football games against Penn State and Wisconsin would start at either 11 AM CT or 2:30 CT. On the same day as the Penn State game, Richard Pitino's basketball team is set to host Oklahoma for its first big nonconference game of the season. Also, LSU vs Alabama was already set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET, which is another major factor in why ABC decided to have this game start early.