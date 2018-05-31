Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Network, Fox and ESPN released kickoff times and/or broadcast details for five of the Nittany Lions’ 12 regular-season games.

Beginning with a home date against Appalachian State, the Nittany Lions will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium in a game that will air on the Big Ten Network. As previously announced, Penn State will hit the road for an 8 p.m. matchup at Pittsburgh Sept. 8. The tilt with the Panthers will air on ABC.



Returning to Beaver Stadium to host Kent State Sept. 15, the Nittany Lions will kick at noon in a game broadcast on FS1. In a first for the program, Penn State will then take on Illinois in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. The game will air on FS1.

A final kickoff time was announced for 3:30 or 4 p.m. when the Nittany Lions host Michigan State for Homecoming on Oct. 13. Network details have not yet been released for that game.

Finally, though a time has not yet been announced, Penn State’s date with Indiana will air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.