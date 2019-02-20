The date was set last year for the 2019 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.

Wednesday, the Penn State football program set a time.

Announced via press release, the Blue and White intrasquad scrimmage will be held at 3 p.m. at Beaver Stadium on April 13. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network on tape delay at 8 p.m., and will be carried live via the Penn State Sports Network and GoPSUsports.com.