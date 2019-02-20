Kick time, TV details set for April 13 Blue-White Game
The date was set last year for the 2019 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.
Wednesday, the Penn State football program set a time.
Announced via press release, the Blue and White intrasquad scrimmage will be held at 3 p.m. at Beaver Stadium on April 13. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network on tape delay at 8 p.m., and will be carried live via the Penn State Sports Network and GoPSUsports.com.
Penn State's 2019 spring practice session will kick off Wednesday, March 13 with the first of 15 practices all culminating with the Blue-White Game.
Again this year, season ticket holders with season parking permits will be granted free parking for the Blue-White Game, while others will be charged $20 to park for the spring scrimmage. That parking will become available in advance beginning Friday, March 1.