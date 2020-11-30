"He's 230 pounds, but for me to sit here... I mean, that was our fourth and fifth-string running back and I don't mean that in a negative way. We had one of the most respected running back rooms in the country. To be in this situation when we got to true freshmen carrying the full load, and to see them do it," Franklin said Saturday following the game.. "He's 230 pounds, he breaks tackles and he falls forward... but for me to sit here and say that I saw that and knew that, we thought they were both talented kids, but you don't get a whole lot of reps when you're fourth and fifth on the depth chart. And that's without spring ball and that's without a traditional training camp, so it's it's great to see and I'm proud of them. But we got a lot of room for improvement."

A four-star back out of Florida, Lee has appeared in all six games with the Nittany Lions this season. His 227 yards on 41 carries are second only to quarterback Sean Clifford, while his three scores represent the highest touchdown mark among all rushers.