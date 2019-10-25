WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

WR KJ Hamler

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. MICHIGAN STATE RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 178.3 YPG, 4.6 YPC MICHIGAN STATE RUN DEFENSE 117.7 YPG, 3.4 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Penn State is coming off one of its least-impressive rushing performances of the season, a game against Michigan in which it gained only 101 yards on 29 carries on the ground. And now the Nittany Lions must go on the road to face a Michigan State team that is ranked fifth in the Big Ten in run defense. Penn State is sixth in the league in rushing offense, but it has scored 19 rushing touchdowns. Noah Cain is the Lions’ leading rusher with 329 yards on 62 carries and a team-leading six touchdowns on the ground. Sean Clifford is next with 269 yards on 70 carries with three rushing TDs and has indeed established himself as a true dual-threat quarterback. Next is Journey Brown with 252 yards on 39 carries. The Spartans’ defense is led by preseason All-American MLB Joe Bachie. Through seven games, Bachie has totaled 65 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss. Star OLB Antjuan Simmons is next with 50 tackles and nine TFL, followed by CB Josiah Scott with 43 tackles and preseason All-Big Ten DE Kenny Willekes with 46 tackles and 7.5 TFL. Michigan State’s starting front seven have accounted for 42.5 of the team’s 53 tackles for loss, an indication that the Spartans aren’t as deep as they’ve been in previous years.

KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State LT Rasheed Walker will take on Willekes, while the Lions’ interior offensive linemen – C Michal Menet and guards Steven Gonzalez, Mike Miranda and C.J. Thorpe – will battle NT Raequan Williams and DT Mike Panasiuk. This is the best starting defensive line Penn State will face this season. If the Lions can’t control the line of scrimmage, they will struggle to reach 150 yards on the ground. EDGE: EVEN

PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. MICHIGAN STATE PASS DEFENSE PENN STATE PASSING GAME 261.0 YPG, 14.1 YPC MICHIGAN STATE PASS DEFENSE 198.6 YPG, 9.5 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Clifford only threw for 182 yards against Michigan, but three of his XX completions were for touchdowns, and Penn State enters this week’s game with the third-best passing attack in the Big Ten. The Lions’ redshirt sophomore quarterback has completed 116 of 184 passes for 1,742 yards, with 16 TD passes and only two interceptions. Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten in pass efficiency with a rating of 162.1. K.J. Hamler is the Lions’ leading receiver with 32 catches for 563 yards and seven TDs. TE Pat Freiermuth is next with 20 receptions for 231 yards and four TDs, while Jahan Dotson has 15 catches for 298 yards and three TDs. The Spartans are ranked eighth in the Big Ten in pass defense. One of their biggest concerns is that opponents have been able to complete 66.2 percent of their passes. The Spartans do, however, have seven interceptions. Scott leads the way with two picks. Michigan State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 20 sacks, including four by Willekes and 3.5 apiece by Bachie and Williams. KEY MATCHUPS: Hamler will take on Scott in the secondary, while Walker and Will Fries will try to keep Willekes and Panasiuk away from Clifford. Hamler is coming off an excellent game against Michigan, but he’ll face another challenge this week. Scott is the best one-on-one cover DB in Michigan State’s secondary, a player with All-Big Ten ability. Up front, Walker and Fries will need to control Willekes and DE Jacub Panasiuk. Willekes enjoyed a breakout 2018 season, totaling 8.5 sacks and winning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. EDGE: PENN STATE

WHEN MICHIGAN STATE HAS THE BALL

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

MICHIGAN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE MICHIGAN STATE RUNNING GAME 117.1 YPG, 3.5 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 66.3 YPG, 1.9 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Running backs Connor Heyward and La’Darius Jefferson both entered the transfer portal earlier this year, but that was at least partially because of the emergence of freshmen Elijah Collins and Anthony Williams. Collins is the Spartans’ leading rusher with 492 yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries. QB Brian Lewerke is next with 147 yards on 53 carries, while Williams has 79 yards on 19 carries. Through seven games, Michigan State has only six rushing touchdowns. This could end up being the least-productive running game that Mark Dantonio has fielded in his 13-year tenure as head coach. Penn State enters the game with the second-ranked run defense in the Big Ten. Micah Parsons is coming off his best game of the season, having totaled 14 tackles against Michigan. He’s the Lions leading tackler on the season with 45 stops, including six tackles for loss. Cam Brown is next with 38 tackles, followed by Lamont Wade with 36. Through seven games, Penn State leads the Big Ten with 62 TFL, including nine by Yetur Gross-Matos. KEY MATCHUPS: Michigan State tackles Tyler Higby and Jordan Reid will try to control Gross-Matos and fellow DE Shaka Toney, while guards Luke Campbell and Matt Carrick will do battle with defensive tackles Robert Windsor, Antonio Shelton, P.J. Mustipher and Fred Hansard. Gross-Matos and Toney have 15.5 TFL and are very disruptive at the line of scrimmage. In the middle, Campbell and Carrick will have their hands full with Penn State’s DT rotation. If they struggle, the Spartans will have trouble running between the tackles. EDGE: PENN STATE

MICHIGAN STATE PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE MICHIGAN STATE PASSING 240.3 YPG, 12.2 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 215.9 YPG, 10.7 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Considering that they’ve had trouble establishing their run game, the Spartans’ passing game has been surprisingly solid, ranking fifth in the Big Ten. Lewerke has completed 131 of 228 passes (57.5 percent) for 1,596 yards, with 11 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. One of the reasons for his success is that he’s gotten good protection. Michigan State has surrendered only 10 sacks, the league’s third-lowest total. Another positive has been the play of WR Darrell Stewart, the team leader with 46 receptions for 683 yards and four TDs. Cody White is next with 27 receptions for 333 yards and two TDs, while grad transfer TE Matt Seybert has 15 catches for 185 yards and three TDs. Penn State’s pass defense has struggled at times this season. The Nittany Lions rank 10th in the Big Ten in yards allowed but are fourth with a pass-defense efficiency rating of 109.8. Opponents have completed only 57.6 percent of their attempts, and Penn State has given up just four touchdown passes. The Nittany Lions have six interceptions, including two apiece by cornerbacks John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields. As a team, Penn State is second in the Big Ten with 28 sacks. Gross-Matos and Toney have 5.5 sacks apiece. KEY MATCHUPS: Stewart will take on Reid, while Michigan State LT Tyler Higby will face Gross-Matos. Stewart is having a career season for the Spartans. At 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, he could pose a real matchup problem for the 5-10, 185-pound Reid. Given all the injuries Michigan State has suffered on the offensive line, it is a tribute to Higby and his fellow offensive linemen that they have allowed only 10 sacks. Gross-Matos will test that ability. EDGE: EVEN

OTHER MATCHUPS