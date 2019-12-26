KEY MATCHUPS In the secondary, Hamler will take on Thomas, while Freiermuth will battle Blake. Up front, Walker and Fries will try to keep Huff and Dorceus away from Clifford. Hamler and Freiermuth should create matchup problems for the Tigers’ defensive backs if Clifford has time to throw. Controlling Huff and Dorceus will be a high priority. Penn State could end up throwing for more than 250 yards against Memphis, but it will need Dotson to have one of his best games of the season. //

THE LOWDOWN Since the Minnesota game, in which Clifford threw for 340 yards, Penn State has struggled at times moving the ball through the air. The major reason for those struggles late in the season was that Clifford was bothered by unspecified injury problems that eventually forced him to sit out. He nevertheless ranks fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 229.2 passing yards per game, having completed 59.5 percent of his attempts for 2,521 yards, with 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Levis took over in the third quarter against Ohio State and went on to start the game against Rutgers. He goes into the bowl game with 28 completions in 47 attempts for 223 yards, with two TDs and two interceptions. Penn State’s pass-catching corps is largely reliant on two players: WR K.J. Hamler (54 catches, 858 yards, eight TDs) and TE Pat Freiermuth (41 catches, 468 yards, seven TDs). Jahan Dotson has been emerging as a complementary threat, with 24 receptions for 462 yards and four TDs. But another up-and-coming young receiver, Justin Shorter, entered the transfer portal a few days before the Rutgers game and has been removed from Penn State’s roster. PSU has done an excellent job of getting its running backs involved in the passing game, as Brown, Slade, Cain and Ford have combined to make 37 receptions for 314 yards and one TD. Memphis ranks third in the AAC in pass defense, as opponents have completed 52.9 percent of their attempts for 2,609 yards, with 14 TD passes and 10 interceptions. FS Quindell Johnson and SS Sanchez Blake Jr. have two interceptions apiece, while six other players each have one interception. At times, Memphis has had a solid pass rush. The Tigers finished the regular season with 32 sacks, including a team-best six by Huff and five by Dorceus.

KEY MATCHUPS Penn State offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Will Fries will take on Huff and Dorceus, while guards Steven Gonzalez, C.J. Thorpe and Mike Miranda will battle Hall and Cullens. Memphis’s defense really struggled against opponents with solid running games. Navy rushed for 291 yards, while Tulsa finished with 275, part of an offensive outburst in which the Golden Hurricanes posted 584 yards of total offense in a 42-41 loss. Penn State needs its guards to get to the second level and control Hall and Cullens, while its tackles will be looking to win their battles against Huff and Dorceus. If that happens, Penn State could rush for 200 or more yards against the Tigers.

THE LOWDOWN Even though freshman RB Noah Cain barely played in the last five games of the regular season, Penn State’s ground attack was effective during the second half of the year. The Nittany Lions head into the Cotton Bowl ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rushing offense. With Cain sidelined due to an injury, Journey Brown took over as the lead back and has accumulated 688 yards and a team-leading 10 touchdowns on 113 carries (6.1 ypc). QB Sean Clifford is second on the team in rushing, even though he sat out most of the second half against Ohio State and the entirety of the regular-season finale against Rutgers. Clifford has 374 yards and five TDs on 103 carries. He’s followed by Cain with 351 yards, fellow freshman RB Devyn Ford with 292, backup QB Will Levis with 213 and Ricky Slade with 156. As a team, Penn State finished the regular season with 29 rushing touchdowns. Assuming Clifford is healthy, the Nittany Lions should have some success running the ball in the Cotton Bowl, as Memphis has struggled at times to stop the run. The Tigers’ leading tackler is WLB Austin Hall with 69 stops, including nine tackles for loss. He’s followed by MLB Xavier Cullens with 63 tackles, FS La’Andre Thomas with 61 and SS Sanchez Blake Jr. with 56. One interesting statistical anomaly is that Memphis ranks seventh in the American Athletic Conference against the run but leads the league in tackles for loss with 91. Leading the way here is DE Bryce Huff with 15 TFL, followed by DE Joseph Dorceus with 14.5

MEMPHIS RUNNING GAME VS. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE

MEMPHIS RUN GAME 196.2 YPG, 4.9 YPC

PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 97.7 YPG, 2.6 YPC

THE LOWDOWN Memphis has a dynamic offense that strikes an effective balance between the run and the pass. The Tigers have an explosive ground game that is led by RB Kenneth Gainwell. A redshirt freshman, Gainwell has rushed for 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns on 222 carries (6.4 ypc). The jet sweep is a big part of the Memphis offense, with WR Antonio Gibson ranking second on the team in rushing with 31 carries for 363 yards and four TDs. RB Kylan Watkins is next with 62 carries for 325 yards and three rushing TDs. RB Patrick Taylor has played in only five games this season due to an early-season ankle injury, but he has still rushed for 300 yards on 70 carries. Penn State struggled to stop the run in its last two games but it still finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in that category. OLB Micah Parsons, recently named the Big Ten’s Linebacker of the Year, leads the team with 95 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. SS Garrett Taylor is next with 75 tackles and 4.5 TFL, followed by OLB Cam Brown with 69 tackles and 5.5 TFL, FS Lamont Wade with 64 tackles and a team-leading three forced fumbles, and MLB Jan Johnson with 60 tackles. Penn State is second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 92, including a team-high 14.5 by Yetur Gross-Matos and eight by fellow DE Shaka Toney.

KEY MATCHUPS Memphis tackles Matt Dale and Obinna Eze will face Gross-Matos and Toney, while guards Dylan Parham and Manuel Orona-Lopez will take on Parsons and Johnson. The Tigers’ starting offensive tackles both have excellent size. Dale is listed at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, while Eze is 6-8, 303. Gross-Matos and Toney will need to win this battle and maintain outside containment at the line of scrimmage, because the Tigers like to run Gainwell off-tackle while also using Gibson on reverses and jet sweeps. In the interior, Parham and Orona-Lopez will be called on to neutralize Parsons and Johnson. If they can’t do that, Memphis will struggle to run the ball inside and outside the tackle box. Penn State’s front seven holds the key here. If the Lions can penetrate past Memphis’s offensive line, they have a chance to hold their opponent below 150 yards rushing.

EDGE: PENN STATE





MEMPHIS PASSING GAME VS. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE

MEMPHIS PASS GAME 284.5 YPG, 14.9 YPC

PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 232.5 YPG, 11.6 YPC

THE LOWDOWN Memphis has one of the top 10 passing offenses in the FBS. Redshirt junior QB Brady White, a transfer from Arizona State, has completed 64.1 percent of his attempts for 3,560 yards, with 33 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Two-time first-team All-AAC selection Damonte Coxie is the Tigers’ leading receiver with 68 catches for 1,144 yards and nine TDs. During the 2018 season, Coxie had 72 receptions for 1,174 yards and seven TDs. Gibson is next with 32 receptions for 636 yards, followed by WR Kadarian Jones (35 catches, 536 yards, four TDs), Gainwell (44 catches, 532 yards, three TDs) and TE Joey Magnifico (20 catches, 385 yards, two TDs). Seventeen Memphis players have caught at least one pass this season. Penn State’s pass defense has struggled all year and heads into the postseason ranked 11th in the Big Ten. In addition to allowing a series of opponents to amass big yardage through the air, Penn State has posted only eight interceptions. CB John Reid, CB Tariq Castro-Fields and FS Jaquan Brisker lead the way with two interceptions apiece, while Johnson and CB Marquis Wilson each have one interception. Penn State is third in the Big Ten with 39 sacks. Gross-Matos leads the way with 8.5 sacks, followed by Toney with 6.5.

KEY MATCHUPS Coxie will look to get open against Reid and Castro-Fields in the secondary, while Eze will try to keep Gross-Matos away from White. Coxie just might be the best wide receiver Penn State’s cornerbacks have faced all season. He stands 6-3, 197 pounds and has 4.45-second 40-yard speed. His ability to produce game-breaking plays makes it all the more important for Penn State to generate pressure on White. Eze is huge and reportedly has allowed only two sacks all season. Gross-Matos has already announced that he intends to forgo his final season to enter the NFL Draft, but he said he intends to play in the Lions’ bowl game. He and Toney will need to apply an effective outside pass rush. If they can’t do that, Penn State will be forced to blitz its linebackers, especially Parsons.

EDGE: MEMPHIS





SPECIAL TEAMS

THE LOWDOWN The edge here has to go to Memphis. The Tigers have some of the best special teams units in the FBS. Gibson averages 28.8 yards per kickoff return, and the Tigers have brought back three kickoffs for touchdowns this season, scoring on returns of 99, 94 and 97 yards. Adam Williams is the AAC’s best punter with an average of 45.7 yards per attempt, and PK Riley Patterson has converted on 15 of 17 field goal attempts, with his longest make coming from 52 yards. Penn State’s kickoff specialist, Jordan Stout, needs to make every kickoff a touchback against Memphis.

EDGE: MEMPHIS





THIS ’N’ THAT

THE LOWDOWN This will be the first game ever between Memphis and Penn State, and it is hard to get a real fix on what type of offensive and defensive team the Tigers have. They have fielded the most potent offense in the AAC this season, averaging 498 yards and 40.5 points per game, but they’ve struggled on defense, allowing 372.3 yards and 24.4 points on average. Memphis has played only one Power Five team all season and won that game, holding off Mississippi, 15-10, in its season opener. The Tigers’ only loss of the regular season was to Temple, a 30-28 defeat in which the Owls capitalized on three first-half turnovers to build a 16-0 lead. It will be interesting to see how they fare against a nationally ranked Power Five opponent.

EDGE PENN STATE





COACHING STAFF

THE LOWDOWN This has been the best of Mike Norvell’s four seasons at Memphis, as the Tigers have compiled a 12-1 record heading into the Cotton Bowl and recently won the AAC championship with a 29-24 victory over Cincinnati in the league title game. But after watching Norvell compile a 38-15 record during his tenure with the Tigers, Florida State tapped him to take over its struggling program. Leading them into the Cotton Bowl will be Ryan Silverfield. A former NFL assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, Silverfield was in charge of the Tigers’ offensive line before taking over as interim coach. On Dec. 13, Memphis removed the interim tag and named him the permanent head coach. Penn State has faced some upheaval of its own, as offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne has left to become head coach at Old Dominion. But the Lions were faced with the same dilemma the last time they played in a New Year’s Six bowl game, and they fared just fine, defeating Washington, 35-28, in the Fiesta Bowl two years ago with Rahne succeeding Joe Moorhead as OC.

EDGE: PENN STATE





*******

