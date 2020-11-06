Blue White Illustrated publisher Phil Grosz is back to provide his opinion on the key matchups that'll ultimately determine who wins Saturday when Maryland comes back to Beaver Stadium for another showdown with the Nittany Lions. The game is set to air on Big Ten Network and will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. eastern time. Do the Nittany Lions have enough to emerge with a victory? Check out the matchups here: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

RB Devyn Ford should have plenty of room to run Saturday.

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. MARYLAND RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 147.0 YPG, 3.7 YPC MARYLAND RUN DEFENSE 293.5 YPG, 5.7 YPC THE LOWDOWN: With RBs Journey Brown and Noah Cain both out last week, there's no denying that Penn State’s running game struggled in its 38-25 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions rushed for just 44 yards on 27 carries (1.6 YPC). Through the first two games of the season against Indiana and Ohio State, Penn State’s running game ranks ninth in the Big Ten, averaging 147.0 YPG and just 3.7 YPC with just two rushing touchdowns. QB Sean Clifford is Penn State’s leading rusher with 124 yards on 35 carries (3.5 YPC) with one rushing touchdown. RB Devyn Ford is next with 105 yards on 28 carries (3.8 YPC), also with one rushing touchdown. The only other depth at running back going into Saturday’s game with Maryland are two freshmen, Keyvonne Lee and Caziah Holmes. Lee and Holmes have combined for 51 yards on 11 carries (4.6 YPC). But even without Brown and Cain in the lineup this Saturday, there still might be a chance Penn State’s running game against Maryland should show a marked level of improvement. That’s because the Terrapins, through two games, have the 14th-ranked run defense in the Big Ten, allowing 293.5 YPG (5.7 YPC). The Terrapins’ first two opponents, Northwestern and Minnesota, totaled nine rushing touchdowns. The Terrapins’ leading tackler is MLB Chance Campbell with 27 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss (TFL) for 14 yards. SS Jordan Mosley is next with 17 tackles, followed by Will OLB Ayinde Eley with 15 tackles and FS Nick Cross with 11 tackles. Through two games Maryland has recorded 8.0 TFL for 19 yards with Campbell leading the way with his four TFL for 14 yards. KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s entire offensive line vs. Maryland’s front seven on defense. Last week against Ohio State, Penn State’s offensive line disappointed. Throughout preseason practice, Penn State’s staff indicated the offensive line should be one of the Nittany Lions’ biggest strengths on offense. This is the game that should turn things around. Both Minnesota and Northwestern dominated Maryland’s front seven on defense, averaging 5.7 YPC. If Penn State’s offensive line can’t dominate the Terrapins’ defensive front, the Nittany Lions have serious problems. However, I don't expect that to happen. Penn State should be able to rush for 250-plus yards against Maryland, even without Brown and Cain. EDGE: PENN STATE

PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. MARYLAND PASS DEFENSE PENN STATE PASSING GAME 259.3 YPG, 12.4 YPC MARYLAND PASS DEFENSE 200.5 YPG, 12.2 YPC THE LOWDOWN: In Penn State’s opening two games, statistically, the Nittany Lions’ passing game performed better than expected, but also had turnover problems. QB Sean Clifford completed 42 of 65 pass attempts (65 percent) for 519 yards with six touchdown passes, but he also had three interceptions. Going into Saturday’s game with Maryland, Penn State’s passing game ranks sixth in the Big Ten averaging 259.5 YPG and 12.4 YPC. Clifford’s go-to receiver in Penn State’s first two games has been Jahan Dotson with 12 catches for 238 yards (19.85 YPC) and four touchdowns. TE Pat Freiermuth is next with ten receptions for 106 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown. WR Parker Washington is next with six receptions for 85 yards (14.17 YPC), followed by WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith with four receptions for 43 yards (10.75 YPC). Maryland’s pass defense in its first two games ranks fourth in the Big Ten, allowing 200.5 YPG. However, they've also allowed teams to complete 73 percent of their attempts for 401 yards and two touchdowns. They have failed to record a single interception, so its fourth-place ranking is a little deceiving. In its first two games, the Terrapins have recorded just one sack for nine yards. That sack was by MLB Chance Campbell. KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson vs. Maryland CB Jakorian Bennett and Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth vs. Maryland FS Nick Cross. Through two games, Dotson is the third-leading receiver in the Big Ten. Bennett is a junior college transfer from Hutchinson in Kansas and last season was rated one of the top junior college cornerbacks in the country. Freiermuth is rated by many as a preseason All-American candidate. He’ll often matchup against the Terrapins’ top secondary player in Cross. Cross was heavily recruited by Penn State and was tied last season with CB Marcus Lewis with two interceptions. Cross was Maryland’s top-ranked safety in the Class of 2019. EDGE: PENN STATE



WHEN MARYLAND HAS THE BALL

MARYLAND RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE MARYLAND RUNNING GAME 172.5 YPG, 6.8 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 124.5 YPG, 3.5 YPC THE LOWDOWN: The Terrapins come into the game with the seventh-ranked running game in the Big Ten, averaging 172.5 YPG and 6.8 YPC, but with just three rushing touchdowns. RB Jake Funke is the second-ranked rusher in the Big Ten with 256 yards on 27 carries (9.5 YPC) and one touchdown. QB Taulia Tagovailoa is the Terrapins’ second-leading rusher with 43 yards on 11 carries (3.9 YPC) with two rushing scores. Freshman RBs Penny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs have combined for 12 carries for 46 yards (3.83 YPC). In many ways, Maryland’s situation is similar to what Penn State is experiencing with two freshman running backs, Boone and Jacobs, backing up Funke. In this past Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State’s rushing defense was roughed up, allowing 208 yards on 45 carries (4.6 YPC) and one rushing touchdown. Penn State’s rushing defense now ranks fourth in the Big Ten, allowing 124.5 YPG and 3.5 YPC with four rushing touchdowns. The Nittany Lions’ leading tackler is MLB Ellis Brooks with 16 total tackles and 2.0 TFL. Next is SS Jaquon Brisker with 11 tackles and 1.0 TFL, followed by FS Lamont Wade with 11 tackles. Will OLB Jesse Luketa also has 11 tackles, with CB Joey Porter Jr. totaling 10 tackles and 1.0 TFL. In Penn State’s first two games, its defense totaled 12.0 TFL for 62 yards with Brooks, DE Shaka Toney and DT Antonio Shelton leading with way with 2.0 TFL apiece. KEY MATCHUPS: Maryland’s offensive line vs. Penn State’s front seven on defense. The play of Maryland’s offensive line has been a big surprise for the Maryland offense. It’s led by LT Jaelyn Duncan and junior college transfer LG Johari Branch. In the first two games this season RB Jake Funk has made a living running behind Duncan and Branch. How Penn State’s DE Jayson Oweh and DT P.J. Mustipher play against Duncan and Branch will go a long way in determining how successful Maryland is able to run against Penn State’s defense. EDGE: PENN STATE

MARYLAND PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE MARYLAND PASSING 268.5 YPG, 12.2 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 244 YPG, 10.38 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Maryland comes into the game with the No. fourth-ranked pass offense in the Big Ten, averaging 268.5 YPG and 12.2 YPC. Alabama transfer Taulina Tagovailoa is the Terrapins’ starting quarterback. Tagovailoa has completed 40 of 60 passes (66.7 percent) for 488 yards, three touchdown passes and four interceptions. WR Dontay Demus Jr. is the Terrapins’ leading receiver with 11 receptions for 142 yards (12.9 YPC) and one touchdown. Next is Jeshaun Jones with eight receptions for 140 yards (17.5 YPC) and one touchdown, followed by WR Rakim Jarrett with seven receptions for 69 yards (9.9 YPC). RB Jake Junk has five receptions for 31 yards (6.2 YPC) and one score. Penn State’s pass defense was torched last week by Ohio State QB Justin Fields, allowing 318 yards and four touchdowns. It now enters this game as the eighth-ranked pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 244.0 YPG and 10.48 YPC with five passing touchdowns. In its first two games against Indiana and Ohio State, Penn State has just one interception by FS Lamont Wade. Penn State has also just totaled six sacks for 43 yards. Leading the way on sacks is DE Shaka Toney with two for 11 yards. KEY MATCHUPS: Maryland WR Dontay Demus Jr. vs. Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Maryland WR Jeshaun Jones vs. Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. and Maryland LT Jaelyn Duncan vs. Penn State DE Shaka Toney. Demus Jr. and Jones are off to strong starts catching the football and give Maryland its best pair of wide receivers under head coach Mike Locksley. It will be interesting to see if Castro-Fields and Porter Jr. can win this battle. If Toney can put pressure on Tagovialoa and beat Duncan on his one-on-one battle, Maryland’s pass offense could struggle. Tagovialoa has been sacked just three times in the first two games. EDGE: EVEN



OTHER MATCHUPS