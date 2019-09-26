What will the Nittany Lions be facing when they head to Maryland tomorrow night? BWI publisher Phil Grosz evaluates all of the game's biggest matchups, here:

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. MARYLAND RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 192.0 YPG, 5.7 YPC MARYLAND RUN DEFENSE 73.7 YPG, 2.1 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Penn State enters its game with Maryland with the fifth best rushing attack in the Big Ten, averaging 192.0 yards per game (YPG) and 5.7 yards per carry (YPC). On the surface, it may appear that Penn State’s running game, with its four running backs – So. Ricky Slade, RS So. Journey Brown, Fr. Noah Cain and Fr. Devyn Ford – is operating as well as could be expected. However, since Penn State rushed for 331 yards on 45 attempts (7.4 YPC) with seven rushing TDs against Idaho in its opening game of the season, the reality is that Penn State’s running backs have struggled. Against Buffalo in the Nittany Lions’ second game of the season (Sept. 7) Penn State totaled just 78 yards on the ground and averaged just 3.2 YPC with just one rushing TD. Against Pitt (Sept. 14) Penn State improved, rushing for 167 yards on 32 carries (5.2 YPC) with two rushing TDs. But for the most part, Penn State’s running game still lacked consistency. If you eliminate an 85-yard run by Brown and two 13-yard runs, one by Cain and a QB scramble by Sean Clifford, Penn State’s running game totaled just 56 yards on 29 carries, averaging just 1.93 YPC. That is something that should concern James Franklin and his offensive coordinator, Ricky Rahne. Going into Friday evening’s game against Maryland, Brown is Penn State’s leading rusher with 175 yards on 21 carries (8.3 YPC) with two rushing TDs. Ford is next with 117 rushing yards on 12 carries (9.8 YPC) with two rushing TDs. Clifford ranks third with 113 yards on 25 carries (4.5 YPC). Cain has totaled 86 yards on 16 carries (5.4 YPC) with four rushing TDs, and Slade has struggled, rushing for 21 yards on 12 carries (1.8 YPC) with one rushing TD. It’s been a big-play running game that has lacked consistency for the most part. That will have to change for the game against Maryland tomorrow night. The Terrapins will enter its Sept. 27 game with Penn State having the sixth best overall defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 298.3 YPG and just 4.5 yards per play. Its rushing defense ranks fifth in the conference, allowing just 73.7 YPG and just 2.1 YPC with zero rushing TDs. SS Antoine Brooks is the Terrapins’ leading tackler with 25 tackles. WLB Ayinde Eley is next with 18 tackles and 2.0 TFL for four yards, followed by LB Keandre Jones with 15 tackles. He also leads the team with 4.5 TFL for 29 yards. In the first three games this season against Howard, Syracuse, and Temple, Maryland posted 25 TFL for 115 yards. Jr. KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s OTs Rasheed Walker and Will Fries vs. Maryland LB Keandre Jones, plus Penn State’s C Michal Menet vs. Maryland NT Oluwaseun Oluwatimi. Jones is the straw that stirs Maryland’s defense. He is the Terrapins’ third-leading tackler with 15 tackles and is their big playmaker on defense with 4.5 TFL for 29 yards. Maryland uses a 3-4 defensive set with Oluwatimi the leader on the Terrapins’ defensive line. Control Jones and Oluwatimi and Penn State should be able to run the football for close to 150 yards against Maryland’s defense. EDGE: PENN STATE

PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. MARYLAND PASS DEFENSE PENN STATE PASSING GAME 281.0 YPG, 15.32 YPC MARYLAND PASS DEFENSE 224.7 YPG, 12.0 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Penn State enters its game with Maryland having the third-ranked pass offense in the Big Ten, averaging 281.0 YPG and 15.32 YPC. Sean Clifford ranks second in the Big Ten, averaging 260.3 YPG through the air. He has completed 44 of 75 passes (58.7 percent) for 781 yards with six TD passes and zero interceptions. His pass efficiency rating of 172.5 ranks third in the Big Ten behind Justin Fields of Ohio State (192.4) and Jack Coan of Wisconsin (176.6). Fourteen players have receptions so far this season. The Nittany Lions’ leading receiver is K.J. Hamler with 10 receptions for 245 yards (24.5 YPC) with two TD receptions. TE Pat Freiermuth is next with 10 receptions for 140 yards (14.0 YPC) with two TD catches. WR Jahan Dotson is Penn State’s third-leading receiver with seven catches for 143 yards (20.4 YPC) and two TD receptions. Maryland’s pass defense has struggled in its first three games. The Terrapins’ pass defense ranks ninth in the Big Ten, allowing 224.7 YPG and 12.0 YPC. Maryland has given up six passing touchdowns. The leader in Maryland’s secondary is FS Antoine Brooks. He is the Terrapins’ leading tackler with 25 tackles. SS Jordan Mosley and MLB Chance Campbell have posted Maryland’s two interceptions. Maryland is second in the Big Ten with 13 sacks for 85 yards, averaging 4.3 sacks per game. LB Keandre Jones leads the Terrapins’ defense with 3.5 sacks for 28 yards. KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State WR K.J. Hamler vs. Maryland CB Marcus Lewis and Penn State LT Rasheed Walker vs. Maryland SLB Keandre Jones. Lewis came through the transfer portal from Florida State and is Maryland’s top CB. Jones is by far Maryland’s top pass rusher with his 3.5 sacks for 28 yards. The Terrapins love to blitz Jones from his strong-side LB position in passing situations. EDGE: PENN STATE



WHEN MARYLAND HAS THE BALL

MARYLAND RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE MARYLAND RUNNING GAME 277.3 YPG, 6.0 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 70.7 YPG, 1.9 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Maryland enters its game with Penn State with the top-ranked offense in the Big Ten, averaging 537.7 YPG of total offense. The Terps also have the No. 1 rushing offense in the conference, averaging 277.3 YPC and 6.0 YPC. This should provide the game with the most interesting matchup of the contest because Penn State enters the game with the fourth-best rush defense in the Big Ten, allowing 70.7 YPG and just 1.9 YPC. Maryland’s leading rusher is RB Anthony McFarland. He ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 225 rushing yards on 46 carries (4.9 YPC) with five rushing TDs. Last season Penn State held McFarland to 12 yards on the ground on six carries. That was the main reason why the Terps rushed for just 74 yards in its 38-3 loss to Penn State. But McFarland isn’t Maryland’s only talented running back. RB Javon Leake is the Terrapins’ second-leading rusher with 187 yards on 18 carries (10.4 YPC) with two rushing TDs. RB Tayon Fleet-Davis has 67 yards on 11 carries (6.1 YPC), and RB Lorenzo Harrison in one game rushed for 62 yards on six carries (10.3 YPC). RB Jake Funk is the Terps’ second-leading rusher with 173 yards on 17 carries, but he suffered an ACL injury vs. Temple and is out for the season. Maryland is second in the Big Ten with 12 rushing TDs. Penn State did a spectacular job of limiting Idaho and Pitt’s rushing offense. The Nittany Lions limited Idaho to four rushing yards and 0.1 yards per carry on 28 rushing attempts. Two weeks later, they limited Pitt to 24 rushing yards on 25 carries (1.0 YPC). Buffalo is the only opponent, so far, to total more than 24 yards rushing and over 1.0 YPC. The Bulls rushed for 184 yards on 58 carries (3.2 YPC). In its first three games, Penn State has not allowed a single rushing touchdown. Jan Johnson is the Lions' leading tackler with 21. He also has 1.0 TFL for five yards. Micah Parsons is next with 21 tackles and leads the team with 4.0 TFL for eight yards. Cameron Brown is next with 18 total tackles and 1.5 TFL for five yards. That’s why Penn State’s defense has been so solid defensing the run. So far, they've totaled 31 TFL for 127 yards. Parsons leads the Penn State defense with 4.0 TFL for eight yards. Yetur Gross-Matos is next with 3.5 TFL for 26 yards. KEY MATCHUPS: Maryland LT Jaelyn Duncan vs. Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos and Maryland’s OGs Sean Christie and Ellis McKennie vs. Penn State’s DTs Robert Windsor and Antonio Shelton. First, Maryland’s LT Duncan must control Gross-Matos and not let him penetrate into the Terrapins’ backfield to disrupt their outside rush game with McFarland. Christie and McKennie need to control Penn State’s DTs Windsor and Shelton for its inside zone running attack to be effective. If Gross-Matos, plus Windsor and Shelton, can win the battle at the line of scrimmage, then Penn State should be able to limit Maryland’s running game to under 200 yards. The Terps have suffered some injuries up front, and guard Terrance Davis is not expected to play on Friday after spraining his knee vs. Temple. EDGE: EVEN

MARYLAND PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE MARYLAND PASSING 260.3 YPG, 14.5 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 252.67 YPG, 11.3 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Maryland’s pass offense struggled throughout the entire 2018 season. It ranked 13th in the Big Ten and 122nd nationally, averaging just 141.3 yards per game. Injuries at the quarterback position has been Maryland’s biggest problem the last three years. That has changed so far this season. The Terrapins come into this game with Penn State with the seventh-ranked passing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 260.3 YPG and 14.5 YPC. That’s taken place because graduate transfer Josh Jackson is now Maryland’s starting QB. In the Terrapins’ first three games, Jackson completed 51 of 100 passes (51 percent) for 724 yards with eight TD passes and just two interceptions. Jackson has given Maryland balance in its offensive attack. WR Dontay Demus Jr. is the Terrapins’ leading receiver with nine receptions for 167 yards (18.6 YPC) with two TD receptions. WR Darryl Jones and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo each have seven catches. Jones has seven receptions for 138 yards (19.7 YPC), and Okonkwo has seven receptions for 82 yards (11.7 YPC). Buffalo grad transfer TE Tyler Mabry has six catches for 63 yards (10.5 YPC) with three TD receptions. Maryland has nine TD passes on the season, and nine different receivers have caught at least one reception. Penn State’s pass defense has struggled so far this season. The Nittany Lions’ pass defense ranks 12th in the Big Ten, allowing 252.67 YPC and 11.3 YPC. Penn State’s secondary has been solid helping to defense against the run. Tariq Castro-Fields is Penn State’s fourth-leading tackler with 16 tackles and 3.0 TFL for four yards. Garrett Taylor is Penn State’s fifth-leading tackler with 16 total tackles. John Reid has posted Penn State’s only two interceptions, taking one back 36 yards against Buffalo for a score. But the No. 1 reason Penn State has struggled against the pass is its poor performance in third-and-long passing situations. Against Pitt, the Panthers converted on four of nine third-and-ten yards or more passing situations (44-percent). In three games, the Lions also have just 11 sacks for 76 yards. KEY MATCHUPS: Maryland LT Jaelyn Duncan vs. Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos and Maryland WR Dontay Demus Jr. vs. Penn State CB John Reid. If Penn State wants to have an effective pass rush to pressure Maryland QB Josh Jackson, Gross-Matos must come prepared to play. Demus Jr. is the Terrapins’ big play specialist in the passing game. Reid must win that one-on-one matchup. If Penn State accomplishes that, Maryland’s passing game will struggle. EDGE: MARYLAND



OTHER MATCHUPS