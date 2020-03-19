This story appears in the latest edition of Blue White Illustrated's magazine, which has printed and been mailed to our subscribers and is on newsstands throughout the region.

The Nittany Lions' offensive line will be looking to take a step forward this coming fall under the direction of new position coach Phil Trautwein. One of the keys will be to avoid taking steps backward.

And now, after all that, he’s finally become a Penn State guy. Trautwein’s decision in January to join the Nittany Lions’ staff as offensive line coach was one of the biggest developments in a winter that featured more than its share of coaching upheaval. He’s only been a full-time coach for four seasons, but at age 33, he’s already got an enviable resume, and his acceptance of James Franklin’s offer was, by all accounts, a real coup for Penn State.

You probably know where this is going. The lightly recruited prospect from New Jersey developed into a starting offensive tackle on two national championship teams. He became a two-time All-Southeastern Conference pick and a team captain, helping protect a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in his final season. Following his college career, Trautwein became an NFL player, signing with the St. Louis Rams as a free agent in 2009 and spending four years in the pros. Then he became a coach, starting out as a grad assistant at Boston College after his NFL career ended, followed by two seasons at Davidson and then a return to Chestnut Hill, where he served as the Eagles’ offensive line coach for two seasons and last year saw all five of his starting linemen earn All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

There was just one problem: While Trautwein considered himself a Penn State guy, Penn State didn’t. He had attracted some major-college attention, but the Nittany Lion coaching staff wasn’t sold on his potential to contribute at that level and didn’t pursue him hard. He ended up signing with Florida, even though he knew it would be an uphill battle in Gainesville, too. As Trautwein recalled recently, he was told that he “would never play at the University of Florida, wouldn’t be good enough.” But he believed in his own ability even if no one else did, and he knew there were steps that anyone could take to become a better player – steps that didn’t necessarily require natural athletic gifts but rather a willingness to put in the work. Trautwein was willing to put in the work.

As his high school career continued and his college options began to take shape, Trautwein’s interest in Penn State intensified. He attended the Blue-White Game during the spring of his junior year and returned a few months later for a summer camp. His short list was short indeed. Trautwein was barely aware of Rutgers, which had yet to turn itself around under Greg Schiano, and none of the other major Northeastern schools interested him. “For me, it wasn’t Boston College, it wasn’t Syracuse, it wasn’t Maryland,” he said. “It was Penn State. Penn State was the school that kids from South Jersey wanted to go to.”

Growing up, Phil Trautwein had always thought of himself as a Penn State guy. He watched the Nittany Lions on TV every Saturday and attended the same high school – Eastern Regional in Voorhees, N.J. – as Adam Taliaferro , one of the best-known and most inspirational figures in PSU’s long football history. Trautwein still remembers the prayer that he and his teammates offered after Taliaferro suffered a serious neck injury during the Lions’ visit to Ohio State in 2000.

Franklin had been tracking Trautwein’s career from afar and believed that his biography would resonate with current and future Nittany Lion offensive linemen. “I think he has a story,” Franklin said. “I think he’s got a story that is attractive to our current players and also to recruits. [He] was not a highly recruited guy, goes to Florida, wins two national championships, starts for multiple years at left tackle, doesn’t get drafted, finds a way to play in the NFL, gets into coaching, trains under an O-line tree that I respect, and has had success. And then you couple all that with the people who I know and trust [who recommended him], and then watching film and then studying the data – it just all kind of made sense and aligned.”



Trautwein’s hiring followed the news that Matt Limegrover’s contract would not be renewed after four seasons in charge of the Nittany Lions’ offensive front. The timing of that move had been awkward. The Lions were coming off a Cotton Bowl performance against Memphis in which they rushed for 396 yards, including a Penn State postseason record 202 yards by Journey Brown.

But even in a game in which the Lions scored 53 points and averaged 7.2 yards per play, you could see some traces of the difficulties that had convinced Franklin that a change was needed. Of particular concern were the pass-protection issues. Quarterback Sean Clifford was frequently under duress when he dropped back to throw, completing only 11 of 20 attempts for 133 yards while being sacked four times.

That performance was not uncharacteristic. The Lions gave up 32 sacks in 2019, the fourth-highest total in the Big Ten. Not coincidently, they finished eighth in the conference in passing with a 221.3-yard average. They did improve in the running game, going from fifth place two years ago to fourth in 2019. They even displayed an ability to close out games by getting first downs on the ground late in the fourth quarter, running out the clock on Iowa and Michigan, two of the season’s biggest wins. But against Ohio State, the opponent they will have to figure out how to beat if they’re going to compete for Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances, the offensive line was overwhelmed. In a 28-17 loss in Columbus last season, the Lions weren’t able to keep Chase Young out of the backfield and weren’t able to throw the ball effectively, giving up five sacks and passing for 128 yards in a game that ended with Clifford on the sideline after being injured in the third quarter. They also weren’t able to run effectively, totaling 99 yards and averaging just 2.8 yards per carry.

At his introduction a few weeks ago, Trautwein pointed to two key stats as indicators of whether an offensive line is getting the job done: How many sacks and tackles for loss does it allow? “Usually, those problems are the offensive line’s fault,” he said. His line at Boston College last year didn’t allow a whole lot of either. The Eagles gave up only 13 sacks, fourth-fewest in the country, and 65 tackles for loss, tied for 29th-fewest nationally and third-fewest in the ACC.

Negative-yardage plays often tend to be drive-killers, and they can affect the course of a game even when they don’t occur in the waning moments. Everyone remembers the 2-yard loss that Miles Sanders took on fourth-and-5 against Ohio State in 2018, a play that all but clinched the Buckeyes’ 27-26 road win. But there was a play that was nearly as costly in the teams’ previous matchup in Columbus a year earlier. Penn State was up by 15 points early in the fourth quarter and had just recovered a J.T. Barrett fumble in Buckeyes territory. A couple of first downs would have put the Lions in field goal range, giving them a chance to take a three-score lead with a little over 10 minutes to play. But on first-and-10 from the 42-yard line, Saquon Barkley was trapped in the backfield by Dante Booker and took a 7-yard loss.

The Lions never recovered. Trace McSorley threw an incomplete pass on second down, and Barkley managed just 6 yards on third. On fourth down, Blake Gillikin’s punt was blocked. Ohio State went on to win, 39-38.

We’ll never know how the rest of that game would have played out if Barkley hadn’t gotten caught behind the line on first down. But the Lions scored more points that afternoon than in any of their previous 18 trips to Columbus, so it’s not hard to imagine an alternate history in which they avoided the big loss, got the field goal they wanted and went on to win.

Trautwein has the kind of history – both as a player and as a coach– that makes you think he can play a significant role in helping the Lions get those kind of wins. There’s every reason to believe that the line he inherited will be quite good in 2020. The Nittany Lions are losing only one starter – left guard Steven Gonzalez – and because two players shared the opposite guard spot – redshirt juniors C.J. Thorpe and Mike Miranda – the team is well-equipped to fill its only loss. What’s more, the depth at all five spots should be improved, especially if interior lineman Juice Scruggs is able to recover from the car accident that forced him to sit out the 2019 season.

Even with an abundance of returning talent, the Lions won’t be the same team they were a year ago. Not exactly. They will be tweaking their offense this spring following the arrival of new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota. Ciarrocca isn’t expected to make wholesale changes to their approach; Franklin made it clear throughout the hiring process that he didn’t want a clean break from the past few seasons but rather a quick transition to a system that blended the best of the old with a few new wrinkles.

It sounds as though Trautwein is taking a similar approach with his position group. He, too, wants a smooth transition, but he has his own points of emphasis. For example, Trautwein tries to develop linemen from the ground up, putting the focus on lower-body strength. He’ll ask players, do you bench more or squat more? “Hopefully they say they squat more,” he said, “so that’s how we want to play. We want to play on our legs, because if you’re playing on your upper body, then you’re not using the most powerful part of your body – your legs and your core.

“Now, when you’re talking about the pass game, you want to sit on your legs, you want to play on your legs, but you also want to be violent with your hands – punching, keeping that separation. You see the best tackles on Sunday, they punch and they keep that separation. I’ve been able to learn that through my NFL offensive line coaches and my coaches in college. But it always comes down to being violent with your hands.”

As he works to sharpen their technique, Trautwein has also been trying to develop a good rapport with his new players. At a recent “family dinner,” documented by GoPSUSports.com, he took the linemen to a downtown eatery for a night of off-the-field bonding. Trautwein warned at the start of the evening that he and his players were ready to “eat a lot of calories, a lot of food,” and he wasn’t kidding. At the end of the short clip, a pair of waitresses recounted the damage: 300 wings, four plates of nachos, five plates of buffalo shrimp, an assortment of burgers, sandwiches, pierogies and pasta dishes. It looked like a fun time, the kind that future offensive line prospects might want to be a part of someday. Which was surely the point of packaging it into a two-minute video and tweeting it out to the masses.

In addition to helping sell the program, the clip offered a window into the relationship between Trautwein and a group of players who aren’t all that much younger than he is. At one point, he dips a sprig of broccoli into a plate of hummus while the players behind him devour nachos and chicken wings. He explains that he’s trying to eat healthy because his playing days are behind him; those calories don’t burn up quite so readily when you aren’t spending your afternoons hitting a blocking sled. Still, if you didn’t know better, you might mistake Trautwein for a Nittany Lion offensive lineman himself.

At one point in his life, that’s exactly what he wanted to be. But in the years since, that dream has been superseded by another. “I kind of have the mindset that I want to be the best O-line coach in the country,” he said. “I want to have the best O-line in the country.”

In other words, Trautwein is driven to excel in whatever he puts his mind to. Sounds like he’s been a Penn State guy all along.