Former Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler met with the media Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Wednesday, he’s got an even bigger meeting, and possibility, in mind. Noting that he’ll sit down with representatives from the Eagles, Hamler lit up at the possibility of rejoining former teammate Miles Sanders in Philadelphia’s offense. “I would love to play with Miles. I meet with the Eagles tomorrow, we'll see what they say. I hope Miles put in a good word,” Hamler said. “But it would be a blessing to play with him. He's one of my best friends. We stay in touch a lot, so just being blessed to be here and just being able to talk to every team, it would be a big blessing to play with him. But, the team that loves me is going to be the team that picks me.”

Hamler won’t find out that information until the 2020 NFL Draft, to be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas, and he’s unlikely to learn much in the meantime. Telling reporters he tweaked his hamstring during his preparation leading up to this week’s combine, Hamler said that he will not participate in the 40-yard dash, or any other running drills, with the other receivers Thursday.

Hamler won’t run the 40-yard dash, he tweaked his hamstring in training, but said he ran a 4.27 and will run at his Pro Day. — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) February 25, 2020

Hamler’s connection with the Eagles isn’t limited to a Wednesday meeting or his prior relationship with Sanders, though. Also identifying Eagles’ receiver DeSean Jackson as one of his inspirations in the game, Hamler offered up a comparison in what he believes he can bring to the field. “Just because I think we're similar, you know. Small stature. He's a deep threat. He can do everything on the field,” Hamler said. “So I think me and him, we're kind of similar.” Rated by the NFL.com’s Combine Prospect Grading scale as a 6.37 - "Will be starter within first two seasons" - Hamler’s official check-in numbers Monday included a 5-foot-9, 178-pound stature, arms measuring out at 30 3/4-inches, and 9 3/8-inch hands. Noting that “space” is his best environment in which to work on the field, Hamler did offer that he was dissatisfied with his performance catching the ball during his 2019 season with a team-leading 56 receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns.