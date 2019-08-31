In return, Clifford, who had already committed to Penn State, spent what Hamler remembers as a significant amount of time suggesting that Hamler, too, become a Nittany Lion. “He’s the reason I’m here,” Hamler said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment, really.”

Back in the days when KJ Hamler was a wide receiver at IMG Academy, working to make a name for himself at Rivals and other various camps for high school football players, he’d often run into a four-star quarterback from St. Xavier High in Cincinnati. The two hit it off, and eventually, when the coaches asked players to pair up, Hamler always made sure he went with his favorite QB, Sean Clifford.

It was easy to see why on Saturday in Penn State’s 79-7 victory over Idaho, in Clifford’s first start as Penn State’s quarterback. Hamler caught four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and before that, he performed another valuable service by helping to quell some of Clifford’s first-start jitters.

“I told him to relax,” said Hamler, adding that he could tell his friend was nervous by his slightly shaking hand. “To approach it like high school.”

Hamler and Clifford spent enough time together at camps that Hamler got close with Clifford’s family. Hamler said he loves Clifford’s mom and dad, and that Clifford’s little brother, Liam, is basically his little brother, as well. “Except he’s bigger than me,” the 5-foot-7 Hamler said, laughing.

Clifford doesn’t remember exactly how he pitched Hamler. “But overall, I think it was pretty much for days like this,” he said. “Scoring touchdowns together, having that connection with one of your really good friends, one of your best friends in the world – it’s always a cool thing.”

Clifford and Hamler connected for their first touchdown with 10:28 to play in the second quarter, when Clifford found Hamler wide open in the end zone for a 36-yard reception. They connected for a second touchdown with 1:39 left in the half, this time on a 21-yarder.

Hamler was disappointed, however, that he didn’t get a chance to break a big punt return because Idaho’s punter, Cade Coffey, made sure to bounce the ball down the field.

“Early on, KJ was pressing a little bit, was getting frustrated,” Coach James Franklin said. “He wanted to get some of those punt returns and other things. But we all know he’s a weapon. I think he’s one of the, if not the most explosive player in the country, and we want to make sure he’s involved on kick returns and punt returns.”

To that end, the coaching staff had a discussion at halftime: They wanted to get film of Hamler returning a kickoff, so they had something to work from, but had already decided to take him out of the game.

By the time he reached the post-game interview room, Hamler had made his peace with it. “I’m very aggressive, and if I’m taking big returns back, they won’t kick to me,” he said. “It sucks sometimes, but I think it’s kind of cool. They’re showing me respect.”

Hamler did a little of that on his own, on the sideline. He took time to introduce himself to one of the Jonas Brothers, ahead of their concert the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday … although he wasn’t sure which Jonas Brother it was (it appeared to be Joe) and couldn’t name a Jonas Brothers song. “I’ve never met a professional musician,” he said. “So it was cool."