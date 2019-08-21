Back in June, Rivals released its top 100 prospects for the Class of 2021. That list, which was updated Tuesday, is now followed by today's release of the Rivals250.

Overall, James Franklin and his assistants have verbally offered scholarships to 88 prospects in the entire list. There are 42 scholarship prospects between 101-250, and of those players, 18 have taken at least one unofficial visit to University Park already.

The first 50 features a few of the region's top players, including New Jersey DE Aaron Armitage, who sits at No. 106 overall. Massachusetts TE Louis Hansen and QB Christian Veilleux, who transferred to the Bullis School in Maryland this summer, also feature at No. 114 and 120, respectively. A few others that have been on campus already include Frederick Douglass teammates Dekel Crowdus (No. 128) and Jager Burton (No. 132), as well as Colorado QB Jake Rubley, who camped with the staff earlier this summer.

Multiple Maryland prospects sit in the next group, including WR Jalil Farooq (No. 163), LB Demeioun Robinson (No. 165) and CB Clinton Burton (No. 167). There are also two notable offensive linemen: West Virginia's Wyatt Milum (No. 158) and Virginia's Tristan Leigh (No. 164). Fans should also keep an eye on is RB Jaylen Anderson, from Perry, Ohio. Ranked at No. 177, Anderson is yet to earn an offer from the Nittany Lions, but he's visited twice since March.

The final 50 includes a pair of Philadelphia prospects in Ath. Tysheem Johnson (No. 218) and DE Elijah Jeudy (No. 219). Both were on campus in the spring and should have the Lions among their top schools in the end. Other notables include DT Tyleik Williams (No. 211), RB Thaddius Franklin (No. 212), LB Dink Jackson (No. 224) and DE KeChaun Bennett (No. 241).

***Click Here to see the entire Rivals250 for the Class of 2021***

Below is the complete list of Penn State scholarship prospects that made today's list.