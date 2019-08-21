News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 11:12:14 -0500') }} football Edit

First Rivals250 for Class of 2021 Released

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Rivals released its list of the top 250 prospects for the Class of 2021

West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum sits at No. 158 overall.

Back in June, Rivals released its top 100 prospects for the Class of 2021. That list, which was updated Tuesday, is now followed by today's release of the Rivals250.

Overall, James Franklin and his assistants have verbally offered scholarships to 88 prospects in the entire list. There are 42 scholarship prospects between 101-250, and of those players, 18 have taken at least one unofficial visit to University Park already.

The first 50 features a few of the region's top players, including New Jersey DE Aaron Armitage, who sits at No. 106 overall. Massachusetts TE Louis Hansen and QB Christian Veilleux, who transferred to the Bullis School in Maryland this summer, also feature at No. 114 and 120, respectively. A few others that have been on campus already include Frederick Douglass teammates Dekel Crowdus (No. 128) and Jager Burton (No. 132), as well as Colorado QB Jake Rubley, who camped with the staff earlier this summer.

Multiple Maryland prospects sit in the next group, including WR Jalil Farooq (No. 163), LB Demeioun Robinson (No. 165) and CB Clinton Burton (No. 167). There are also two notable offensive linemen: West Virginia's Wyatt Milum (No. 158) and Virginia's Tristan Leigh (No. 164). Fans should also keep an eye on is RB Jaylen Anderson, from Perry, Ohio. Ranked at No. 177, Anderson is yet to earn an offer from the Nittany Lions, but he's visited twice since March.

The final 50 includes a pair of Philadelphia prospects in Ath. Tysheem Johnson (No. 218) and DE Elijah Jeudy (No. 219). Both were on campus in the spring and should have the Lions among their top schools in the end. Other notables include DT Tyleik Williams (No. 211), RB Thaddius Franklin (No. 212), LB Dink Jackson (No. 224) and DE KeChaun Bennett (No. 241).

***Click Here to see the entire Rivals250 for the Class of 2021***

Below is the complete list of Penn State scholarship prospects that made today's list.

Rivals250


102) Ath. Julien Simon (Down 3 spots from No. 99)

106) DE Aaron Armitage

114) TE Louis Hansen

115) CB Darian Chestnut (No offer)

116) DE Naquan Brown

120) QB Christian Veilleux

125) DE JC Latham

128) WR Dekel Crowdus

129) LB Aaron Willis

131) TE Jake Briningstool

132) OL Jager Burton

134) DE George Rooks

137) QB Jake Rubley

140) DE Bryce Langston

151) OL Marcus Tate

158) OL Wyatt Milum

159) OL Trey Zuhn

160) WR/TE Terrance Ferguson

163) WR Jalil Farooq

164) OL Tristan Leigh

165) LB Demeioun Robinson

167) CB Clinton Burton

173) RB Xavian Sorey

177) RB Jaylen Anderson (No offer)

187) LB Jamari Buddin

211) DT Tyleik Williams

212) RB Thaddius Franklin

213) CB Gabe Stephens

215) Saf. Jaylen Reed

218) Ath. Tysheem Johnson

219) DE Elijah Jeudy

223) RB Amari Daniels

224) LB Dink Jackson

226) CB Markevious Brown

233) DE Kevin Gilliam Jr.

234) TE Gage Wilcox

236) TE Sam Hart

239) OL David Davidkov

240) RB Yulkeith Brown Jr.

241) DE Kechaun Bennett

249) Saf. Steven Ortiz

250) RB Ricky Parks

*** Players in bold have previously visited Penn State ***

