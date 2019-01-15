Ayron Monroe is the next player to announce his intentions to transfer from the Penn State football program.

A native of Largo, Md., Monroe appeared in all 12 regular season games as a redshirt junior with the Nittany Lions in 2018, mostly on special teams. He filled a similar role as a sophomore in 2017, playing in 11 games after seeing action in 10 during his first season of eligibility in 2016.

Majoring in information sciences and technology, according to his GoPSUSports.com biography, Monroe is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree following this spring semester. Seeking a new destination to play his final season of collegiate football, Monroe will be allowed to play immediately at the next school of his choosing.

Publicizing his decision via Twitter on Tuesday, Monroe thanked his teammates for their lifelong relationships that he'll carry with him. He also thanked his coaches for providing him a scholarship opportunity as a three-star Class of 2015 recruit from St. John's College High in Washington, D.C. The reason behind his transfer, Monroe wrote, is "to reach my full potential as a person and as a player."

"A change of scenery to keep my [fire] for the game of football and life strong is a must," he continued. "With that being said I will be transferring after I graduate this semester. I'll always cherish the good times and remember the dark times as they both were monumental into making me who I am today."

Monroe committed to Penn State in May following the January hire of James Franklin. Franklin had a previous relationship with the Monroe family as he also recruited Ayron's brother, Andre Jr., to Maryland, when Franklin was an assistant head coach under Ralph Friedgen.

Monroe becomes the fifth potential transfer from Penn State in as many days. Wide receiver Juwan Johnson announced his decision Friday, while reports surfaced Sunday that cornerback Zech McPhearson, safety Lamont Wade and wide receiver Brandon Polk had entered the transfer portal and were open to recruitment from other schools.

With the departure of Monroe and possibly Wade, Penn State is down three safeties from its 2018 depth chart, including starter and graduating senior Nick Scott. True freshman safety Isaiah Humphries, who redshirted in 2018, also transferred this off-season and recently landed at Cal.



