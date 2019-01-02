Defensive tackle Kevin Givens is leaving Penn State a year early. The Altoona native made his decision public Wednesday evening that he will leave school to begin preparations for the 2019 NFL Draft.

As the team's fourth draft announcement of the day, Givens joins classmates OL Connor McGovern, OL Ryan Bates and OL Connor McGovern as juniors who have declared early thus far.

On the season, Givens tallied 33 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He also was credited for hurrying the quarterback on four occasions and added a pass breakup. He also was honored with the 2018 Jim O'Hora Award, which recognizes a defensive player with exemplary conduct, loyalty, interest, attitude and improvement during spring practice.

Givens signed with Penn State as a three-star linebacker in the Class of 2015 but quickly began a career as a defensive linemen. After a redshirt season, he burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman with 26 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He earned some All-Freshman honors that season and followed that up with 23 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks as a sophomore.

"Kevin's evolution and growth since arriving on campus is impressive," head coach James Franlkin said via press release. "He came in as a high school outside linebacker and running back and transitioned to defensive end here and then moved to defensive tackle. His versatility was an asset for our team and we wish him nothing but success at the next level."

Givens first publicized his decision via Instagram. His statement read:

"This community of people is something really special. I grew as a football player, but more importantly, this place helps you grow as a person. It was and is an honor to play at Penn State. I want to thank my brothers, the coaching staff, administrative support staff and my professors for an incredible three and a half years. To my Wild Dogs, I love y'all. You all have made a dream come true for this kid from Altoona. I will forever cherish my memories here." With that being said, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Although I'm moving on, a piece of my soul will always live in State College. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. WE ARE!"



